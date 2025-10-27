 MP News: Massive Blaze Erupts In Scrap Warehouse In Gwalior; 12 Fire Engines Deployed As Stored Plastic Enraged Flames-- VIDEO
MP News: Massive Blaze Erupts In Scrap Warehouse In Gwalior; 12 Fire Engines Deployed As Stored Plastic Enraged Flames-- VIDEO

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident. Although the damage caused by the fire is estimated over lakhs of rupees

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 11:49 AM IST
article-image
MP News: Massive Fire Erupts In Scrap Warehouse In Gwalior; 12 Fire Engines Deployed, Contained Overnight |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out in a scrap warehouse located in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Sunday night. The blaze broke out in a rented warehouse of Bahodapur, where large quantities of plastic, polythene, and rubber ahead of Diwali.

By the time the fire was detected and the fire brigade team arrived, flames had risen over 20 feet high. Around 12 fire engines and teams from the SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) were deployed to bring the blaze under control.

80% fire contained overnight

The fire was 80% contained overnight, but due to the presence of plastic and polythene, the flames continued to smolder, however, the flames were not hazardous.

Check out the video:

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident. Although the damage caused by the fire is estimated over lakhs of rupees.

According to reports, the intense heat caused by the fire cracked walls of nearby houses. First responders immediately evacuated the nearby areas and broke through the surrounding walls to bring the blaze under control.

The warehouse was rented by Sanjay Gupta from the plot owner Santo Muslim.

Nearby residents protested and expressed fears of a similar incident after large quantities of highly flammable plastic materials were stored in the warehouse.

Additional SP Anu Beniwal, four CSPs, Municipal Corporation Fire Brigade Department's nodal officer Atibal Singh Yadav and other officers had reached the spot to monitor the entire operation.

