Bhopal News: Smiles Return As Police Recover Stolen Bicycles; Children Thank Cops

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unlikely for a police station where arguments and cries are usual, Bajaria police station turned into a place of laughter and gratitude on Sunday after cops handed over stolen bicycles to children, proving that even small acts of policing can bring big smiles.

Moved by complaints of children who had lost their bicycles to thieves, Bajaria police station incharge Shilpa Kaurav acted fast and formed a special team.

The team cracked the case within 24 hours, recovering 10 stolen bicycles of which 9 belong to children aged between 8 and 13.

This was after many years that police took bicycle theft seriously and recovered them in large numbers.

The case began when an 11-year-old child reached police station with his father Ravi Shankar Dwivedi, a resident of Krishna Nagar, Coach Factory Road, and lodged a complaint on October 24 that his old bicycle parked outside his house had been stolen.

Police registered the case but was taking the case of theft lightly. However, to their surprise eight more children arrived with their parents with similar complaints the very next day.

Based on CCTV footage and local intelligence, police arrested Dinesh Kevat (30), a resident of Kararia Farm near Hanuman Mandir. During interrogation, Kevat confessed to committing theft and led the police to a deserted site where he had hidden 10 bicycles. The total recovered property is worth Rs 1 lakh.

According to inspector Shilpa Kaurav, Kevat is addicted to drugs and alcohol and has a history of domestic violence with no prior criminal record. He has been sent to jail.

A heart warming scene was witnessed at Bajaria police station where children lined up with their parents to collect their bicycles.

Most of them were brand new, some still covered with wrapping. As the children wheeled their cycles out smiling, one little boy said cheerfully, Yes, uncle, thank you when cops asked if he was happy.

Inspector Shilpa Kaurav, SI Arvind Kumar Singh, SI Kunj Bihari Singh, ASI Ganjan Singh, and ASI Raghvendra Singh received appreciation from children.

Bajaria police station incharge Shilpa Kaurav said,"Owing a bicycle is the biggest dream of children of this age group. They became sad after losing it. It was important to return the smiles of children, so cops acted fast. Cops too are feeling happy after reuniting the kids with their favourite bicycle."