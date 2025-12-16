 Madhya Pradesh December 16, 2025, Weather Updates: Dense Fog Shrouds 22 Districts, Visibility Drops Below 50 Metres In Rewa–Satna
Earlier on Monday, dense fog enveloped Rewa and the Morena-Raisen region, recording visibility less than 50 metres. Meanwhile, a dense layer of fog enveloped in Bhopal too making the visibility beyond 500 to 1,000 metres difficult. Fog led to disruption of flights at Raja Bhoj Airport on Monday. Morning flights were delayed while IndiGo afternoon and evening flights were cancelled.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 11:41 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid intense cold wave, fog like condition prevailed in many districts in Madhya Pradesh. Rewa and Satna recorded visibility less than 50 meters.

On Tuesday, a fog alert has been issued for 22 districts including, Gwalior, Chambal, Sagar, and Rewa.

According to the Meteorological Department, an orange alert for dense fog has been issued for Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, Datia, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna. Moreover, a yellow alert has been issued for Bhopal, Vidisha, Sagar, Damoh, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Umaria, Shahdol, and Singrauli.

While in Indore, Narmadapuram, Sagar, Ratlam, Damoh, and Mandla, visibility ranged from 1,000 to 2,000 meters.

On temperature front, the minimum temperature saw a asharp decline along with dense fog. Bhopal recorded 5.8°C, Indore at 6.6°C, Gwalior at 9.1°C, Ujjain at 9.3°C, and Jabalpur recorded 9.4°C. Pachmarhi and Rajgarh were the coldest in the state, recording a low of 5.4°C.

According to Meteorological Department, the Western Disturbance as an upper air Cyclonic Circulation over north Pakistan & neighbourhood persists. The Western Disturbance as a Trough in middle tropospheric westerlies persists. Subtropical westerly Jet Stream with core winds prevails over Northwest India. A fresh feeble Western Disturbance is likely to affect western Himalayan region from the night of December 17.

Advisory issued for drivers during fog

Meteorological Department issued an advisory for drivers to exercise special caution due to the fog. Usage of fog lamps is advised during this time.

