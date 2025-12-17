 MP News: 3-Year-Old Crushed To Death By 108 Ambulance While Playing Outside Home In Chhatarpur, Driver Flees; Police Launch Manhunt
MP News: 3-Year-Old Crushed To Death By 108 Ambulance While Playing Outside Home In Chhatarpur, Driver Flees; Police Launch Manhunt

MP News: 3-Year-Old Crushed To Death By 108 Ambulance While Playing Outside Home In Chhatarpur, Driver Flees; Police Launch Manhunt

In Kusma village, Chhatarpur, 3-year-old Nishant Kushwaha was fatally run over by a 108 ambulance on Wednesday morning. The driver fled the scene after reportedly swerving to avoid a bus. Villagers chased the ambulance and recorded the incident. Police have registered a case, sent the child’s body for post-mortem, and are searching for the absconding driver.

Arimitra Bose
Updated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 04:31 PM IST
MP News: 3-Year-Old Crushed To Death By 108 Ambulance While Playing Outside Home In Chhatarpur, Driver Flees; Police Launch Manhunt

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 3-year-old boy was allegedly crushed to death by a 108 ambulance in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur on Wednesday morning. The driver fled the scene, leaving the toddler bleeding profusely.

The tragedy unfolded in Kusma village, under the Maharajpur police station area, where a 3-year-old boy, identified as Nishant Kushwaha, was playing in front of his grandmother's house when a speeding 108 ambulance coming from the direction of Maharajpur Dumra Tigailla ran him over.

Reportedly, Nishant had come to Kusma village with his mother to visit his grandmother's house.

Nishant's uncle, Rajesh Kushwaha, stated that the ambulance, while trying to avoid a bus, crossed over to the wrong side of the road and hit his nephew, with both wheels running over him.

According to reports, villagers chased the driver. According to Rajesh, the ambulance also hit a samosa shop and a motorcyclist at Dumra Tigailla before speeding away towards Rajnagar.

Manhunt launched to nab the accused

Upon receiving information about the accident, the police reached the spot and sent the child's body to the district hospital for a post-mortem examination. The police have registered a case and have launched a search for the absconding ambulance driver.

