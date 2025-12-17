Lucknow Super Giants Accquire Small Town Boy Akshat Raghuvanshi For ₹2.2 Crore After Outstanding Performance In Madhya Pradesh League; Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Lauds Ashok Nagar's Achievement

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old small town boy, Akshat Raghuvanshi, has been bought by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a whopping Rs 2.20 crore in the IPL 2026 mini auction held on Tuesday.

Akshat was on list of several IPL teams after his outstanding performance in Madhya Pradesh League this year. He was finally bought by Sanjiv Goenka's LSG.

Playing for the Indore Pink Panthers in MPL 2025, he scored 239 runs in 4 matches and was among the select few players to score a century in the tournament. Although he went unsold in the previous auction.

Sunrisers Vs Super Giants

With a base price of Rs 30 lakh, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants showed immense interest in the young batsman. The bid finally ended when SRH withdrew at Rs 2.20 crore, clearing the way for LSG’s big win.

Akshat comes from Scindia's constituency

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate and laud Akshat's achievement, who comes from his constituency Guna . He said, “Akshat, this success is the result of your years of consistent hard work. Your journey will inspire not just the youth of Ashoknagar but all of Madhya Pradesh."

Akshat's cricketing chapter

Akshat Raghuvanshi's cricketing journey is no less than a story that began when he was merely 3 years old. Akshat used to live with his father, KP Raghuvanshi, and family at Sen Chowk in Ashoknagar. His father owns a shop there. Akshat picked up a bat at the age of three. Initially, he treated his home as his turf and practiced at home along with his father.

By the time he turned five, he was hitting fours and sixes with a rubber ball. At the age of nine, he led Ashoknagar to victory in the Under-14 final.

But, due to limited cricketing opportunities in Ashoknagar, he, along with his father, shifted to Indore, which marked the beginning of Akshat's professional cricket career.