IPL 2026 Auction: Check Out Top 3 Players From Madhya Pradesh Who Could Go Big

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the mini-auction for IPL season 19 commenced on Tuesday afternoon, 14 players from Madhya Pradesh will be up for bidding this season. But all eyes will be on these key players who are expected to draw strong bids from franchises.

The 10 teams have a combined purse of ₹237.55 crore. 350 players will be in the auction, but only 77 will be sold, as that's the number of vacant slots across all teams. 40 players have the highest base price of ₹2 crore, while 227 players have the lowest base price of ₹30 lakh.

Top 3 players who might go big

Venkatesh Iyer: A cricket enthusiast from Indore, was brought by KKR at a massive stake of ₹23.75 crore last year, making him one of the costliest players of that auction. Although he was not retained ahead of the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League. Iyer has been associated with the KKR team for the last 5 seasons. Speculation suggests that KKR, with a total remaining purse of ₹64.30, might go back to get their knockout hero.

Kumar Kartikeya: Spinner Kumar Kartikeya, who has played for Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, is also on the auction list. His base price has been set at ₹30 lakh. Playing for Rewa Jaguars in MPL 2025, he took 10 wickets in 7 matches. He is currently playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Kuldeep Sen: Fast bowler Kuldeep Sen from Rewa has once again been included in the auction list. Last time, Punjab Kings bought him at his base price, although he didn't get a chance to play a single match, and the team released him this year. This time, Kuldeep's base price remains at ₹75 lakh.