 IPL 2026 Auction: Check Out Top 3 Players From Madhya Pradesh Who Could Go Big
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalIPL 2026 Auction: Check Out Top 3 Players From Madhya Pradesh Who Could Go Big

IPL 2026 Auction: Check Out Top 3 Players From Madhya Pradesh Who Could Go Big

The 10 teams have a combined purse of ₹237.55 crore. 350 players will be in the auction, but only 77 will be sold, as that's the number of vacant slots across all teams. 40 players have the highest base price of ₹2 crore, while 227 players have the lowest base price of ₹30 lakh.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 03:16 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As the mini-auction for IPL season 19 commenced on Tuesday afternoon, 14 players from Madhya Pradesh will be up for bidding this season. But all eyes will be on these key players who are expected to draw strong bids from franchises.

The 10 teams have a combined purse of ₹237.55 crore. 350 players will be in the auction, but only 77 will be sold, as that's the number of vacant slots across all teams. 40 players have the highest base price of ₹2 crore, while 227 players have the lowest base price of ₹30 lakh.

Read Also
IPL 2026 Auction Budgets: Kolkata Knight Riders Set To Dominate With ₹64 Crore Purse, MI Lowest...
article-image

Top 3 players who might go big

Venkatesh Iyer: A cricket enthusiast from Indore, was brought by KKR at a massive stake of ₹23.75 crore last year, making him one of the costliest players of that auction. Although he was not retained ahead of the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League. Iyer has been associated with the KKR team for the last 5 seasons. Speculation suggests that KKR, with a total remaining purse of ₹64.30, might go back to get their knockout hero.

FPJ Shorts
Radhikka Madan Quickly Leaves Boyfriend Vihaan Samat's Hand After Spotting Paps In Mumbai; VIDEO Goes Viral
Radhikka Madan Quickly Leaves Boyfriend Vihaan Samat's Hand After Spotting Paps In Mumbai; VIDEO Goes Viral
Australia's Bondi Beach Shooting: 3 Indian Students Among 40 Injured In Sydney Terror Attack That Claimed 15 Lives
Australia's Bondi Beach Shooting: 3 Indian Students Among 40 Injured In Sydney Terror Attack That Claimed 15 Lives
HDFC Bank Gets RBI Approval To Raise Stake In IndusInd Bank Up To 9.5%
HDFC Bank Gets RBI Approval To Raise Stake In IndusInd Bank Up To 9.5%
IPL 2026 Auction: List Of All Sold And Unsold Players
IPL 2026 Auction: List Of All Sold And Unsold Players
Read Also
IPL 2026 Auction Budgets: Kolkata Knight Riders Set To Dominate With ₹64 Crore Purse, MI Lowest...
article-image

Kumar Kartikeya: Spinner Kumar Kartikeya, who has played for Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals, is also on the auction list. His base price has been set at ₹30 lakh. Playing for Rewa Jaguars in MPL 2025, he took 10 wickets in 7 matches. He is currently playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Kuldeep Sen: Fast bowler Kuldeep Sen from Rewa has once again been included in the auction list. Last time, Punjab Kings bought him at his base price, although he didn't get a chance to play a single match, and the team released him this year. This time, Kuldeep's base price remains at ₹75 lakh.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Mother Of Four Caught With Cannabis Worth ₹63K At Jabalpur Railway Station; Says She Does...

MP News: Mother Of Four Caught With Cannabis Worth ₹63K At Jabalpur Railway Station; Says She Does...

IPL 2026 Auction: Check Out Top 3 Players From Madhya Pradesh Who Could Go Big

IPL 2026 Auction: Check Out Top 3 Players From Madhya Pradesh Who Could Go Big

Khajuraho International Film Festival Kicks Off; Celebration Dedicated To Late Veteran Actors...

Khajuraho International Film Festival Kicks Off; Celebration Dedicated To Late Veteran Actors...

IndiGo Flight Crisis Hits Khajuraho Film Fest 2025: Anumpam Kher's Flight Cancelled; Producer Raja...

IndiGo Flight Crisis Hits Khajuraho Film Fest 2025: Anumpam Kher's Flight Cancelled; Producer Raja...

MP News: 1 Dead, 3 Critical After Female Sub-Inspector Loses Control On Thar, Rams Into Vendors &...

MP News: 1 Dead, 3 Critical After Female Sub-Inspector Loses Control On Thar, Rams Into Vendors &...