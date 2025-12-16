IPL 2026 Auction Budgets: Kolkata Knight Riders Set To Dominate With ₹64 Crore Purse, MI Lowest With ₹2.5 Crore

The IPL Auction is set to take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. All 10 franchises will look to improve their squads with several top players available in the market. Kolkata knight riders are expected to headline the auction given their whopping purse of 64.3 crore. Mumbai Indians meanwhile head into the event with the lowest purse but a settled squad.
As many as Rs 237 crore can be splashed by the franchises today in the mini auction. The auction list was initially of 350 players, but it has enhanced to 369 on the day. A maximum of only 77 slots can be filled, provided all franchises fill up their 25 squad slots.
IPL 2026 Auction Purse Left
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): ₹64.30 crore
