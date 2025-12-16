IPL 2026 Auction: List Of All Sold And Unsold Players

The IPL 2026 Auction is underway in Abu Dhabi with all 10 franchises aiming to strengthen their squads. Cameron Green expectedly was the biggest outlay of the afternoon, with Kolkata Knight Riders splurging a whopping ₹25.20 crore on the Australian all-rounder. Several big name stars such as Liam Livingstone, Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan failed to find any takers.

As many as Rs ₹237 crore can be splashed by the franchises today in the mini auction. The auction list was initially of 350 players, but it has enhanced to 369 on the day. A maximum of only 77 slots can be filled, provided all franchises fill up their 25 squad slots.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

IPL 2026 Auction: List of Sold Players

1. David Miller - ₹2 crore - Delhi Capitals

2. Cameron Green - ₹25.20 crore - Kolkata Knight Riders

3. Wanindu Hasaranga - ₹2 crore - Lucknow Super Giants

4. Venkatesh Iyer - ₹7 crore - Royal Challengers Bengaluru

5. Quinton de Kock - ₹1 crore - Mumbai Indians

6. Ben Duckett - ₹2 crore - Delhi Capitals

7. Finn Allen - ₹2 crore - Delhi Capitals

8. Jacob Duffy - ₹2 crore - Royal Challengers Bengaluru

9. Matheesha Pathirana - ₹18 crore - Kolkata Knight Riders

10. Anrich Nortje - ₹2 crore - Lucknow Super Giants

IPL 2026 Auction: List of Sold Players

1. Jake Fraser-McGurk

2. Prithvi Shaw

3. Sarfaraz Khan

4. Devon Conway

5. Gus Atkinson

6. Rachin Ravindra

7. Liam Livingstone

8. Wiaan Mulder

9. Jamie Smith

10. Jonny Bairstow

11. Rahmanullah Gurbaz

12. Matt Henry

13. Akash Deep

14. Shivam Mavi

15. Gerald Coetzee

16. Spencer Johnson

