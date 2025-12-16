IPL Auction 2026: Cameron Green Gets A Whopping Bid Of ₹25.20 Crore, Set To Play For Kolkata Knight Riders In Upcoming Season

Image: Cricbuzz/X

The IPL Auction 2026 delivered one of its biggest moments when Australian all-rounder Cameron Green attracted a massive bid of ₹25.20 crore, securing a place with the Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming season. The bidding war reflected Green’s growing stature in world cricket and his immense value as a multi-dimensional player in the T20 format.

Franchises showed strong interest as soon as Green’s name came up, with multiple teams engaging in an intense contest before KKR emerged victorious. Known for his explosive batting, ability to clear boundaries with ease, and effectiveness as a seam-bowling all-rounder, Green’s skill set made him one of the most sought-after players in the auction. His calm temperament and experience at the international level further boosted his demand.

For Kolkata Knight Riders, the signing is seen as a major statement of intent ahead of the new season. Green is expected to add significant balance to the squad, offering flexibility in both the batting order and bowling combinations. His presence strengthens KKR’s middle order while also providing a reliable pace option, especially on pitches that assist fast bowlers.

Cameron Green has already proven his worth in previous IPL seasons and international tournaments, delivering match-winning performances with both bat and ball. His ability to adapt to different roles makes him a valuable asset in pressure situations, something KKR will be keen to capitalize on as they aim for another title push.