Indore News: Wandering Around Residential Areas, Leopard Safely Rescued From Sahara City

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A leopard that had been sighted repeatedly over the past few days in Sahara City, located along the Bypass Road, was safely rescued on Wednesday by the Forest Department. The rescue operation was carried out by the team from Ralamandala Sanctuary, which had installed two cages in the area as a precautionary measure.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Pradeep Mishra confirmed the successful rescue and said the animal was later taken to the city zoo for a thorough medical examination.

“The leopard had been moving around the Sahara City area for several days. To ensure the safety of residents as well as the animal, our rescue team placed two cages, and the leopard was safely rescued on Wednesday,” DFO Mishra said.

He further informed that the leopard was found to be in good health. “It is a male leopard, approximately five to six years old. After a health examination at the city zoo, it was confirmed that the animal is completely healthy,” he added.

According to forest officials, after completing all standard medical and procedural formalities, the leopard will be released back into its natural habitat.

DFO Mishra also assured residents that the situation is now under control and said the Forest Department remains vigilant and continues to monitor wildlife movement near human settlements to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The timely action by the rescue team ensured the safety of both the public and the leopard.