 Indore News: Wandering Around Residential Areas, Leopard Safely Rescued From Sahara City
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: Wandering Around Residential Areas, Leopard Safely Rescued From Sahara City

Indore News: Wandering Around Residential Areas, Leopard Safely Rescued From Sahara City

A leopard frequently spotted in Sahara City along the Bypass Road was safely rescued on Wednesday by the Forest Department. The five-to-six-year-old male was captured using cages installed by the Ralamandala Sanctuary team. After a medical examination at the city zoo confirmed it was healthy, the leopard will be released into its natural habitat.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 01:48 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A leopard that had been sighted repeatedly over the past few days in Sahara City, located along the Bypass Road, was safely rescued on Wednesday by the Forest Department. The rescue operation was carried out by the team from Ralamandala Sanctuary, which had installed two cages in the area as a precautionary measure.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Pradeep Mishra confirmed the successful rescue and said the animal was later taken to the city zoo for a thorough medical examination.

“The leopard had been moving around the Sahara City area for several days. To ensure the safety of residents as well as the animal, our rescue team placed two cages, and the leopard was safely rescued on Wednesday,” DFO Mishra said.

He further informed that the leopard was found to be in good health. “It is a male leopard, approximately five to six years old. After a health examination at the city zoo, it was confirmed that the animal is completely healthy,” he added.

FPJ Shorts
'Rohtang Is New Karolbagh': Tourists Rush To Himalayas Amid Delhi's Rising Toxic AQI; Hundreds Of Vehicles Spark Traffic Snarls
'Rohtang Is New Karolbagh': Tourists Rush To Himalayas Amid Delhi's Rising Toxic AQI; Hundreds Of Vehicles Spark Traffic Snarls
BMC Elections 2026: Attention Mumbaikars! Which Ward Is Your Area In? Full List From Dahisar To Colaba
BMC Elections 2026: Attention Mumbaikars! Which Ward Is Your Area In? Full List From Dahisar To Colaba
Unusual Scenes! Ben Stokes Frustrated By Camera Mishap During AUS vs ENG 3rd Ashes Test; Video
Unusual Scenes! Ben Stokes Frustrated By Camera Mishap During AUS vs ENG 3rd Ashes Test; Video
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Finale: Viral Photo Shows Akkineni Nagarjuna Declaring Winner, Is It Real?
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Finale: Viral Photo Shows Akkineni Nagarjuna Declaring Winner, Is It Real?
Read Also
Pench Mowgli Trek: An Adventurous Trail Amid Home Of The Wilds; Check Out Stay, Camping Dates &...
article-image

According to forest officials, after completing all standard medical and procedural formalities, the leopard will be released back into its natural habitat.

DFO Mishra also assured residents that the situation is now under control and said the Forest Department remains vigilant and continues to monitor wildlife movement near human settlements to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The timely action by the rescue team ensured the safety of both the public and the leopard.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: Wandering Around Residential Areas, Leopard Safely Rescued From Sahara City

Indore News: Wandering Around Residential Areas, Leopard Safely Rescued From Sahara City

Indore News: IIT-Indore Malwa Chemical Conclave 2025 Ignites Collaborative Action For ‘Viksit...

Indore News: IIT-Indore Malwa Chemical Conclave 2025 Ignites Collaborative Action For ‘Viksit...

Lucknow Super Giants Accquire Small Town Boy Akshat Raghuvanshi For ₹2.2 Crore After Outstanding...

Lucknow Super Giants Accquire Small Town Boy Akshat Raghuvanshi For ₹2.2 Crore After Outstanding...

Gwalior 1-Day Itinerary To Experience A Perfect Blend Of History, Food, & Relaxation

Gwalior 1-Day Itinerary To Experience A Perfect Blend Of History, Food, & Relaxation

Madhya Pradesh December 17, 2025, Weather Updates: Bhopal Shivers At Lowest 4.8°C; Cold Wave And...

Madhya Pradesh December 17, 2025, Weather Updates: Bhopal Shivers At Lowest 4.8°C; Cold Wave And...