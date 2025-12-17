MP News: Ayodhya Power Experts Arrive To Guide Indore, Ujjain Officials On Electricity Management For Simhastha 2028

MP News: Ayodhya Power Experts Arrive To Guide Indore, Ujjain Officials On Electricity Management For Simhastha Mahakumbh 2028 |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Significant efforts are underway to strengthen and modernise the power distribution system in Ujjain for the successful organisation of the Simhastha Mela, scheduled for 2028.

As part of these preparations, a team of officers with experience in power management during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj has arrived in Indore and Ujjain to review, assess, and guide for the coming Simhastha 2028.

The main objective of this visit is to share their experience and provide necessary guidance to local authorities to ensure an uninterrupted, safe, and efficient power supply during the festival.

Power Distribution Systems in Indore and Ujjain

On Tuesday, a team of senior officers from Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam, Lucknow, arrived in Indore. This team will collaborate with officers of the West Zone Power Distribution Company to review the existing power distribution systems in Indore and Ujjain.

Detailed discussions will also be held on the potential challenges and their solutions during Simhastha. Based on the suggestions and technical guidance of these officers, the West Zone Power Distribution Company will finalise its preparations.

Workshops to be Organised in Indore and Ujjain

Notably, a team of officers from the West Zone Power Distribution Company visited Prayagraj to directly study the power arrangements made during the Mahakumbh.

The expert officers from Prayagraj will also organise workshops in Indore and Ujjain during their four-day visit. These workshops will include officers who played a crucial role in providing power supply during a massive event like the Mahakumbh.