 MP News: Ayodhya Power Experts Arrive To Guide Indore, Ujjain Officials On Electricity Management For Simhastha 2028
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Ayodhya Power Experts Arrive To Guide Indore, Ujjain Officials On Electricity Management For Simhastha 2028

MP News: Ayodhya Power Experts Arrive To Guide Indore, Ujjain Officials On Electricity Management For Simhastha 2028

Ahead of Simhastha Mahakumbh 2028, power experts from Ayodhya have arrived in Indore and Ujjain to guide local officials on electricity management. The team will review existing power systems, share experiences from large religious events, and conduct workshops to ensure a safe, efficient, and uninterrupted power supply during the mega festival.

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 05:06 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Ayodhya Power Experts Arrive To Guide Indore, Ujjain Officials On Electricity Management For Simhastha Mahakumbh 2028 |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Significant efforts are underway to strengthen and modernise the power distribution system in Ujjain for the successful organisation of the Simhastha Mela, scheduled for 2028.

As part of these preparations, a team of officers with experience in power management during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj has arrived in Indore and Ujjain to review, assess, and guide for the coming Simhastha 2028.

The main objective of this visit is to share their experience and provide necessary guidance to local authorities to ensure an uninterrupted, safe, and efficient power supply during the festival.

Read Also
Lucknow Super Giants Accquire Small Town Boy Akshat Raghuvanshi For ₹2.2 Crore After Outstanding...
article-image

Power Distribution Systems in Indore and Ujjain

FPJ Shorts
'Speaks Pakistan’s language': Eknath Shinde Slams Ex-Maha CM Prithviraj Chavan On Controversial Operation Sindoor Remark
'Speaks Pakistan’s language': Eknath Shinde Slams Ex-Maha CM Prithviraj Chavan On Controversial Operation Sindoor Remark
PUCL Demands ₹25 Lakh Compensation, Mob Lynching Law Sections And Speedy Trial In Nawada Peddler Death Case
PUCL Demands ₹25 Lakh Compensation, Mob Lynching Law Sections And Speedy Trial In Nawada Peddler Death Case
Amazon Pay Ditches The UPI PIN: Your Face or Fingerprint Is Now Your Password - Here's How It Works
Amazon Pay Ditches The UPI PIN: Your Face or Fingerprint Is Now Your Password - Here's How It Works
IGNOU ODL January Session Registration 2025 Starts; Details Here
IGNOU ODL January Session Registration 2025 Starts; Details Here

On Tuesday, a team of senior officers from Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam, Lucknow, arrived in Indore. This team will collaborate with officers of the West Zone Power Distribution Company to review the existing power distribution systems in Indore and Ujjain.

Detailed discussions will also be held on the potential challenges and their solutions during Simhastha. Based on the suggestions and technical guidance of these officers, the West Zone Power Distribution Company will finalise its preparations.

Read Also
Bhopal News: Two Drug Trafficking Rackets Busted; Caught With Marijuana & Hashish Worth Lakhs Of...
article-image

Workshops to be Organised in Indore and Ujjain

Notably, a team of officers from the West Zone Power Distribution Company visited Prayagraj to directly study the power arrangements made during the Mahakumbh.

The expert officers from Prayagraj will also organise workshops in Indore and Ujjain during their four-day visit. These workshops will include officers who played a crucial role in providing power supply during a massive event like the Mahakumbh.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Ayodhya Power Experts Arrive To Guide Indore, Ujjain Officials On Electricity Management...

MP News: Ayodhya Power Experts Arrive To Guide Indore, Ujjain Officials On Electricity Management...

Indore News: Illegal Fireworks Factory On Govt Land Raided In Hatod, 100 kg Gunpowder Seized, Owner...

Indore News: Illegal Fireworks Factory On Govt Land Raided In Hatod, 100 kg Gunpowder Seized, Owner...

70 Years Of MP Assembly: CM Mohan Yadav, Governor Mangubhai Patel Inaugurate Special Exhibition...

70 Years Of MP Assembly: CM Mohan Yadav, Governor Mangubhai Patel Inaugurate Special Exhibition...

Indore News: Wandering Around Residential Areas, Leopard Safely Rescued From Sahara City

Indore News: Wandering Around Residential Areas, Leopard Safely Rescued From Sahara City

Indore News: IIT-Indore Malwa Chemical Conclave 2025 Ignites Collaborative Action For ‘Viksit...

Indore News: IIT-Indore Malwa Chemical Conclave 2025 Ignites Collaborative Action For ‘Viksit...