 Indore News: IIT-Indore Malwa Chemical Conclave 2025 Ignites Collaborative Action For ‘Viksit Bharat’
The Department of Chemical Engineering at IIT Indore hosted the inaugural Malwa Chemical Conclave 2025 on December 13, with support from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Student Chapter. The event aimed to foster collaboration between academia, industry, and policymakers, promoting growth and innovation in chemical engineering and related sectors across the Malwa region.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 02:02 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of Chemical Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology Indore successfully concluded the inaugural Malwa Chemical Conclave 2025 on December 13, 2025.

Organized with the active support of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) through its Student Chapter, the Conclave marked a significant step toward strengthening collaboration among academia, industry, and policy stakeholders to advance chemical engineering and allied sectors in the Malwa region.

The Conclave featured eminent industry leaders and policy representatives including Mr. Meghdeep Agrawal, Vice President, Safeflex International Limited; Mr. Kapil Jat, General Manager, Jaideep Ispat (Moira Sariya & Pipe); Mr. Arpit Jain, Director, Fenton Chemicals; and Ms. Shubhanjali Umrao, Deputy Director, Bureau of Indian Standards. The event facilitated in-depth discussions on industry-driven challenges, emerging opportunities, and the role of standards, innovation, and sustainability in advancing the national vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’.

This conclave marked the beginning of a sustained collaborative movement that aligns academic rigor with the real industrial needs of the Malwa region, transforming local challenges into globally relevant engineering solutions.

Prof. Suhas Joshi, Director, IIT Indore, in his address, emphasized the national importance of such platforms, stating “The Malwa Chemical Conclave reflects IIT Indore’s commitment to translating academic excellence into meaningful industrial and societal impact. By strengthening collaboration between academia, industry, and policymakers, we are contributing to the vision of a self-reliant and technologically empowered India under ‘Viksit Bharat’.”

The Conclave also highlighted opportunities for prospective interns and PhD scholars at the Department of Chemical Engineering. The department currently offers B.Tech. and PhD programs in Chemical Engineering and will introduce an M.Tech. program in Chemical Process Design and Intelligence from the next academic year, starting July 2026. Plans are also underway to launch certification programs and an Executive Master’s program for industry professionals.

