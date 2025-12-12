MP News: IIT Indore Showcases Major Milestones Of ₹100-Crore SAKSHAM Project In ANRF Review Meeting

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): IIT Indore showcased landmark achievements under the ₹100-crore SAKSHAM project during a high-level review meeting with Dr. Shivkumar Kalyanaraman, CEO of the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), Government of India.

Supported under the ANRF–PAIR initiative, the project aims to nurture and empower emerging academic and research institutions across India in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

As the hub institution, IIT Indore is mentoring and collaborating with six spoke partners — Bundelkhand University (Jhansi), Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (Indore), IIIT Bhopal, NIT Kurukshetra, RTM Nagpur University, and Vikram University (Ujjain). Senior leadership from all partner institutions, including Vice-Chancellors, Deans, and Principal Investigators, participated in the review meeting.

The SAKSHAM project is advancing through three thematic areas of national importance:

(a) Environmental Sustainability

(b) Advanced Materials

(c) Health & Medical Technologies

The review meeting highlighted significant progress across the hub and spoke institutions in strengthening research capacity, establishing advanced infrastructure, and fostering collaborative innovation. A key achievement was the recent inauguration of a Sophisticated Instrumentation Centre (SIC) at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore — a major upgrade to regional research and analytical capabilities supported through the SAKSHAM initiative.

Prof. Suhas Joshi, Director, IIT Indore, said, “The SAKSHAM project reflects our shared commitment to strengthening India’s research ecosystem through structured mentorship and meaningful collaboration. The progress demonstrated today — including the establishment of advanced facilities such as the SIC — underscores the transformative potential of coordinated capacity building.”

He further added, “As the hub institution, IIT Indore remains dedicated to expanding research opportunities, enabling institutional growth, and supporting the national vision of NEP 2020. We look forward to continuing this impactful journey with ANRF and our partner institutions.”

“It is really a pleasure to meet all hands involved in the SAKSHAM PAIR project at this lovely campus of IIT Indore. The best practices of this hub in mentoring all the six spoke institutions shall be a guiding star to other national projects,” said Dr. Shivkumar Kalyanaraman.

Officials from ANRF appreciated the strength of the hub-and-spoke model, emphasizing its effectiveness in promoting interdisciplinary collaboration, innovation, and inclusivity across India’s rapidly evolving research landscape.

Prof. Abhirup Datta, Dean, Research and Development, said, “SAKSHAM has enabled us to create a connected research ecosystem where knowledge, infrastructure, and opportunities flow seamlessly across institutions. The collective progress of our partner universities demonstrates that strategic collaboration can accelerate scientific capability far more effectively than isolated efforts.”