IndiGo Crisis: 5 IndiGo Flights From Indore To Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru & More Cancelled

Brian Bukowski

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport issued an advisory on Friday informing passengers that five scheduled flights had been cancelled due to operational reasons.

The airport shared a list of cancelled flights, including services to Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and requested passengers to confirm their flight status with their respective airlines before travelling to airport.

According to the cancellation chart, flights arriving from Mumbai (5161), Delhi (6E6212), Bengaluru (6E6743), and Hyderabad (6E621) did not operate. Their corresponding departures — including flights 6551, 6847, 6744, 2010 and 6916 — were also cancelled.

Airport officials said that these cancellations were necessary to maintain smooth operations and avoid further delays.

This development comes amid a wider operational disturbance affecting several IndiGo flights across major Indian airports in recent days.

Many airports in different cities have seen repeated cancellations of flights due to crew availability issues and internal operational adjustments at the airline.

National aviation authorities have also asked IndiGo to explain the disruptions and provide updated scheduling plans.

However, the Airport authorities have strongly advised travellers to check flight updates directly from the airline to avoid inconvenience, especially during the busy year-end travel period.