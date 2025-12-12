Indore News: 'Air India Staff Snatched My Boarding Pass & Denied Me Boarding...' Woman Shares Horrific Experience At Devi Ahilya Bai Airport-- VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman shared her distressing experience with the Air India staff at Indore's Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport. She posted a video on social media, recalling the incident that left her in tears at the airport.

She alleged that a member of Air India staff snatched her boarding passing and refused to let her board the plane.

Passenger Avani Rathore was travelling from Indore to Mumbai. She alleged that Air India staff had harassed her at the airport without any reason. She said the staff snatched her boarding pass and made her chase him across the entire airport without giving her a valid reason.

She said that she was ‘scared’ and ‘helpless’ which caused her to break down at the airport itself and record the video of the incident.

She condemned the staff for the harassment and questioned, “Had there been a first time traveller instead of me, what would have happened to them?”

Watch the video here:

Here that is that vid. 👇🏾What is going on in India’s Aviation sector? Something is really wrong! 2/2 pic.twitter.com/4GWMSKCWdy — RAHUL (@RahulSeeker) December 11, 2025

The first video was recorded by the woman herself at the very moment she felt intimidated and unsafe at the airport. The woman could be heard screaming and saying, “I am LIVE. I am LIVE….Do whatever the f**k you want. I am LIVE. You are not allowing me to board. Why is he not allowing me to board? Stop him yaar. What are you doing? What’s your f**king job?”

She also moved the camera towards the security who seemed to be standing still and not trying to calm the situation down. She also questions the guard, “Is this your job? This is what you’re doing? This is the security you’re providing?”

Woman posted another video

A woman named Avani Rathore has shared her experience at Indore Airport, MP where she was allegedly harassed by @airindia staff! That disturbing vid is below but before listen to her. 👇🏾🧵1/2@DGCAIndia pic.twitter.com/gJgmUEOl9A — RAHUL (@RahulSeeker) December 11, 2025

Following this, the woman posted another video explaining the incident.

Narrating her entire incident ordeal, she said she was travelling from Indore to Mumbai. She checked in her luggage, passed through security and sat near the boarding gate to attend a call.

Suddenly, an Air India staff came and snatched her boarding saying she can’t board, reportedly. Despite asking for the reason, he didn’t answer. He also threatened the woman saying he’d call the CISF.

The woman chased him across the airport asking for the reason, however, he ignored and kept walking away.

This prompted the woman to take her phone out and record the entire incident. “The moment I took out my phone he tried snatching my phone and coming at me,” she added.

The woman alleged that the incident left her helpless, humiliated, physically intimidated, harassed and there was no valid reason for the staff to deny her the boarding.

Other passengers came to help

The woman was later consoled by the other passengers travelling on the same flight. She then took out the boarding pass on her phone and the staff let her board.

However, she still did not receive and valid explanation or apology for the staff’s behaviour.