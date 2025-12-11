 MP News: E-Scooty Scheme for Laborers Fails To Take Off
Sources in the department said the scheme has not generated the expected response. Laborers cite difficulties in locating charging stations and the need to travel long distances, making petrol vehicles more convenient. Senior officer Basant Kurre said, “We are trying to publicize the scheme so more laborers come forward to avail the benefit.”

Thursday, December 11, 2025
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The labour department’s scheme to provide financial assistance to labourers for purchasing e-scooty has barely made an impact in Madhya Pradesh.

In the one year since its launch, only 40 laborers have availed the benefit, despite 17.8 lakh eligible workers registered with the Building and Other Construction Workers Board (BOCB).

Eligibility rules limit uptake

Mandatory five-year registration under BOCB prevents many labourers from benefiting. Leela Kishan Verma, State General Secretary of MP Bhawan Nirman evam Sanirman Majdoor Sangh, said the rule is a major impediment. A memorandum has been submitted to government requesting the requirement be removed to help more workers.

Scheme offers Rs 40,000 aid, but adoption low

Eligible labourers receive Rs 40,000 financial aid on purchase of an e-scooty. Yet, only 40 workers have come forward, citing charging challenges and preference for petrol vehicles for long-distance travel.

