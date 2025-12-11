MP News: State's Cities Lag In Affordable Housing Drive | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s performance under the Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) component of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Urban (PMAY-U) shows sharp disparities across major municipal corporations, with Jabalpur emerging as the slowest among 14 cities.

Despite significant funding and repeated reviews, several key cities continue to lag, even as smaller cities like Chhindwara and Ratlam achieve full completion.

According to Urban Administration Department (UAD) officials, under the first phase of PMAY-U launched by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Jabalpur Municipal Corporation was sanctioned 3,984 houses for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS). However, only 484 beneficiaries registered, leaving more than 3,500 allotments pending. Construction progress is equally poor, with just 480 houses completed and 3,504 still under construction, resulting in only 12–13% physical completion, lowest in the state.

Other major cities also struggle. Bhopal Municipal Corporation, despite being state capital, has completed 4,004 of 6,881 sanctioned houses, leaving nearly 2,900 under construction. Sagar completed 1,080 of 1,764 houses, 684 pending, and more than 400 completed homes yet to be allotted. Indore has completed just over 1,000 of 1,628 houses and holds the highest number of unallotted units in Madhya Pradesh, with over 2,000 pending handover.

Statewide, 38,166 houses were sanctioned under AHP. Of these, 29,923 beneficiaries registered, leaving 8,243 pending. Currently, 11,171 units remain under construction across various municipal corporations.

Urban disparities

Jabalpur leads the slowest completion list, while Chhindwara, Singrauli, Satna, Khandwa, Gwalior and Ratlam report 100% completion.

Major cities like Bhopal, Sagar and Indore face registration gaps, construction delays and allotment backlogs despite substantial funding.

BLC component

Beneficiary-Led Construction (BLC) vertical outperforms AHP, with 1,03,641 of 1,09,817 sanctioned units completed, achieving 94.38% completion.

All municipal corporations exceed 90% completion, except Singrauli and Gwalior, showing higher efficiency in beneficiary-led projects.

AHP scheme

AHP supports collaboration between government bodies and private developers to build housing for EWS families.

The central government provides Rs 1.5 lakh per house. Each project must include at least 250 houses with 35% reserved for EWS.