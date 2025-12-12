 MP News: M. Selvendran To Become Principal Secretary, Bhopal Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh, With 2010 Batch Officers To Be Secretaries
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: M. Selvendran To Become Principal Secretary, Bhopal Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh, With 2010 Batch Officers To Be Secretaries

MP News: M. Selvendran To Become Principal Secretary, Bhopal Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh, With 2010 Batch Officers To Be Secretaries

The Secretary (personnel), M Selvendran, will be elevated to the post of Principal Secretary. A meeting of the DPC was held in Mantralaya on Thursday to promote the officers of batches 2002, 2010, 2013, and 2017. There are only two officers of the 2002 batch. Ajit Kumar is on deputation to the Centre.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 12:16 AM IST
article-image
MP News: M. Selvendran To Become Principal Secretary, Bhopal Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh, With 2010 Batch Officers To Be Secretaries | M. Selvendran (L) & Kaushalendra Vikram Singh (R)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Secretary (personnel), M Selvendran, will be elevated to the post of Principal Secretary.

A meeting of the DPC was held in Mantralaya on Thursday to promote the officers of batches 2002, 2010, 2013, and 20017.

There are only two officers of the 2002 batch. Ajit Kumar is on deputation to the Centre.

The 2010 batch officers include Bhopal collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh, Abhijeet Agarwal, Anay Dwivedi, Tarun Rathi, Karmveer Sharma, Bhaskar Lakshakar, Ashish Singh, Chhote Singh, Dinesh Shrivastava, Sapna Nigam, Deepak Saxena, Ram Pratap Singh Jadon, Basant Kurre, Suresh Kumar, Chandra Shekhar Walimbe, and Sheelendra Singh. These officers will be promoted to the post of secretary.

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO: PM Modi Hosts Dinner For NDA MPs, Vows To Work Together To Strengthen India's Development Journey
VIDEO: PM Modi Hosts Dinner For NDA MPs, Vows To Work Together To Strengthen India's Development Journey
PM Modi To Visit Jordan, Ethiopia & Oman Next Week To Boost Bilateral Ties
PM Modi To Visit Jordan, Ethiopia & Oman Next Week To Boost Bilateral Ties
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 11: Tulsi Overhears Noina Confess 'I Love You' To Mihir
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Written Update, December 11: Tulsi Overhears Noina Confess 'I Love You' To Mihir
'Abhishek Can't Always Do It': Suryakumar Yadav Takes Blame On Himself, Shubman Gill After IND Vs SA 2nd T20I Loss
'Abhishek Can't Always Do It': Suryakumar Yadav Takes Blame On Himself, Shubman Gill After IND Vs SA 2nd T20I Loss
Read Also
MP News: Five Viral Waves Hit Madhya Pradesh In 2025; Year Saw Pronounced Outbreak Of Flu, Eye...
article-image

Decks have been cleared for the promotion of 2012 batch officer Ajay Katesaria from the post of deputy secretary to additional secretary after he got a clean chit in an inquiry.

But the promotion of Anurag Choudhary, who was to be promoted from the post of additional secretary to the secretary, has been stopped.

The IAS officers of 2013 will be promoted to the post of additional secretary. Similarly, the 2017 batch IAS officer will be elevated to the post of deputy secretary, and the officers of 2022 batch will get higher pay scale.

The promotion of 2012 batch IAS officers Tarun Bhatnagar and Santosh Verma, whose elevation from the post of deputy secretary was proposed for the post of additional secretary, has also been stopped because they are facing inquiry.

Similarly, the elevation of a 2013 batch officer Rishi Garg and Pavan Jain has been stopped for inquiry.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Of 55 Districts, Only 17 Ready With Bomb Disposal Units, Says Police

MP News: Of 55 Districts, Only 17 Ready With Bomb Disposal Units, Says Police

MP News: Cops Deployed At Coal Mine Face Food And Water Problems In Singrauli

MP News: Cops Deployed At Coal Mine Face Food And Water Problems In Singrauli

MP News: M. Selvendran To Become Principal Secretary, Bhopal Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh,...

MP News: M. Selvendran To Become Principal Secretary, Bhopal Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh,...

'Now Madhya Pradesh Is Naxal Free,' Says CM Mohan Yadav After Two LWE Activists Surrendered In...

'Now Madhya Pradesh Is Naxal Free,' Says CM Mohan Yadav After Two LWE Activists Surrendered In...

MP News: Administrative Reforms Commission To Continue To Work For Two Years

MP News: Administrative Reforms Commission To Continue To Work For Two Years