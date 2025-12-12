MP News: M. Selvendran To Become Principal Secretary, Bhopal Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh, With 2010 Batch Officers To Be Secretaries | M. Selvendran (L) & Kaushalendra Vikram Singh (R)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Secretary (personnel), M Selvendran, will be elevated to the post of Principal Secretary.

A meeting of the DPC was held in Mantralaya on Thursday to promote the officers of batches 2002, 2010, 2013, and 20017.

There are only two officers of the 2002 batch. Ajit Kumar is on deputation to the Centre.

The 2010 batch officers include Bhopal collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh, Abhijeet Agarwal, Anay Dwivedi, Tarun Rathi, Karmveer Sharma, Bhaskar Lakshakar, Ashish Singh, Chhote Singh, Dinesh Shrivastava, Sapna Nigam, Deepak Saxena, Ram Pratap Singh Jadon, Basant Kurre, Suresh Kumar, Chandra Shekhar Walimbe, and Sheelendra Singh. These officers will be promoted to the post of secretary.

Decks have been cleared for the promotion of 2012 batch officer Ajay Katesaria from the post of deputy secretary to additional secretary after he got a clean chit in an inquiry.

But the promotion of Anurag Choudhary, who was to be promoted from the post of additional secretary to the secretary, has been stopped.

The IAS officers of 2013 will be promoted to the post of additional secretary. Similarly, the 2017 batch IAS officer will be elevated to the post of deputy secretary, and the officers of 2022 batch will get higher pay scale.

The promotion of 2012 batch IAS officers Tarun Bhatnagar and Santosh Verma, whose elevation from the post of deputy secretary was proposed for the post of additional secretary, has also been stopped because they are facing inquiry.

Similarly, the elevation of a 2013 batch officer Rishi Garg and Pavan Jain has been stopped for inquiry.