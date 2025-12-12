 MP News: Cops Deployed At Coal Mine Face Food And Water Problems In Singrauli
The police were given a packet of biscuits and a banana as breakfast. Some cops returned it out of anger. The lunch they were given consisted of half-cooked chapatis, some boiled soya chunks, and a small packet of rice and lentil soup (Daal). There are no hotels or food outlets in the place and its nearby areas where the policemen have been deployed for over a month.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 12:20 AM IST
article-image
Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): The policemen, put on duty in the Wasiwardha in Singrauli to handle the agitation by the Congress, faced a lot of problems. The Congress was staging a sit-in to protest the cutting of trees and handing over coal mines to a private company.

When they were protecting a private company, the cops did not even get food. The company was supposed to provide food to the policemen who were working from the morning. But they got drinking water only at noon.

There are no hotels or food outlets in the place and its nearby areas where the policemen have been deployed for over a month. They are sleeping under the trees.

Superintendent of Police Manish Khatri said there was mismanagement on Wednesday, but efforts would be made to solve the problems of the policemen put on duty at the coal mine.

MP News: Cops Deployed At Coal Mine Face Food And Water Problems In Singrauli

