 MP News: Supreme Court Orders Special Investigation Team Probe Into Death Of Tribal Man
Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 09:01 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Madhya Pradesh DGP to constitute a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the death of a 27-year-old tribal man Nilesh Adivasi.

A division bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi ordered that the SIT be formed within two days. It will comprise two SSP-level officers of the state cadre who are not natives of Madhya Pradesh to ensure neutrality, given the conflicting accounts of the incident.

The third member must be a woman Deputy SP, the bench said. The SIT has been asked to investigate the matter expeditiously and preferably conclude the probe within a month. SC advocate Tanya Agrawal, who appeared in the case, told Free Press that the SIT will examine both versions presented by the deceased’s family members.

The SIT will also consider other possibilities that might have led to the unfortunate death of the victim, especially since no suicide note has been recovered. The SIT will immediately ensure that vulnerable witnesses, particularly the widow of the deceased, are not influenced by anyone,” she said.

