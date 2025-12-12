 Indore News: Patients Treated Under Mobile Flashlights At MY Hospital
A video from Indore’s Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital, the largest government hospital in Madhya Pradesh, has gone viral on social media, showing doctors treating patients using mobile phone torchlights during a power outage. The footage has sparked widespread criticism of the hospital’s basic facilities and emergency preparedness.

In the video, doctors can be seen examining a woman in complete darkness inside what appears to be the OPD section, relying on mobile lights and candles. Other patients were reportedly left distressed, alleging that complaints to the staff went unheard. The situation has raised serious questions over why a major government hospital lacked functional backup power, even during a brief outage.

Hospital superintendent Dr Ashok Yadav confirmed the authenticity of the video, stating that the outage occurred due to technical work by MPSEB in the Cancer Hospital Block. “The power cut lasted only a few minutes, and electricity was restored immediately,” he said, adding that the hospital’s main supply remained active.

