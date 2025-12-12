Indore News: Smart Talk; SGSITS Explores Wireless Future With Slovakian Experts |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A collaborative one-day workshop focusing on “Next-Gen Wireless Communication Networks: Industrial Applications and Innovations” was successfully hosted at SGSITS Indore. The event took place as a five-member delegation from the Technical University of Košice (TUKE), Slovakia, began a two-day visit to the institute, accompanied by professor Sunil Yadav of IIIT Prayagraj.

The workshop was organised under the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) involving TUKE University, IIIT Allahabad, and SGSITS Indore. Experts from both the Slovakian and Prayagraj institutions delivered technical sessions throughout the programme.

Professor Jan Pitel of TUKE initiated the event with a lecture on Intelligent Manufacturing for Industries. Professor Pitel later elaborated on Smart Factory concepts and advancements in intelligent manufacturing.

Professor Eugen Slapak discussed his research, focusing on Computer Vision for Autonomous Vehicles. Professor Gazda further explained the use of Computer Vision in Autonomous Mobility, noting its future role in driverless cars and vehicle-to-vehicle communication technologies.

Professor Karel Saksl delivered a detailed address on Material Science, covering advanced concepts of battery management. Professor Saksl also discussed potential avenues for research and innovation between TUKE University and SGSITS, along with insights on battery power management.

Professor Niteesh Purohit highlighted Semantic Communication as a breakthrough future technology being researched by a select number of leading countries, including India. He explained that this technology transmits only meaningful information, which reduces errors and increases speed within the same bandwidth.

Professor Sunil Yadav from IIIT Prayagraj presented a lecture on Reconfigurable Intelligent Surfaces (RIS). He detailed how this technology can enhance user signal quality by controlling signal reflections.

Participants, including faculty and industry professionals from several institutions across Indore, were also introduced to various software tools used in communication engineering.

The event concluded with future plans being formulated to strengthen modern technology-based courses and research collaborations at the institute. The workshop was coordinated by professor Anjana Jain, SGSITS Indore.