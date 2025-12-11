IndiGo Disruptions Don't Affect Jalgaon Airport; 1.18 Lakh Passengers Travelled In 11 Months |

Jalgaon: In the last eleven months, 118,151 passengers have travelled by air from Jalgaon airport, and currently, two airlines are operating flight services from Jalgaon to five cities. Jalgaon Airport Director Harshkumar Tripathi told FPJ today that although IndiGo's flight services are facing nationwide disruptions, it has not affected the services at Jalgaon.

Although many flights across the country have been cancelled due to the IndiGo disruptions, since IndiGo does not operate services from Jalgaon, there has been no impact on the flight services here. Two companies are providing satisfactory flight services from Jalgaon airport to Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Goa.

Four to five hundred passengers travel to and from this airport daily, and in the last eleven months, 118,151 passengers have availed of air services from Jalgaon, informed Jalgaon Airport Director Harsh Kumar Tripathi while speaking to FPJ today. Tripathi said that due to the continuous increase in passengers, efforts are underway to provide them with better passenger facilities.

Considering the increasing number of passengers at Jalgaon airport, the airport terminal expansion work is underway and will be completed within a year.

This will provide passengers with more modern, spacious, and comfortable facilities, and improvements will also be made in the waiting area, ticket counters, and baggage handling. A proposal for runway expansion has been submitted and is also progressing, said Director Tripathi.

There is a growing demand for flight services to Jaipur, Indore, Delhi, and Nagpur, and discussions are underway with some companies. Director Harshkumar Tripathi expressed optimism that services could be provided to these destinations as the public representatives are also positive about this.