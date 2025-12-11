Jalgaon Blood Bank Sets New Record With 5,000+ Donations In 2025; To Save 15,000 Lives | Representational Photo

Jalgaon: The people of Jalgaon have once again put into practice the noble sentiment of "blood donation is the greatest donation." The blood bank at the Government Medical College and Hospital, Jalgaon, has set a new record by accepting blood donations from more than 5,000 donors in the year 2025. Dean Dr. Girish Thakur, while speaking to FPJ today, said that this will give a new lease of life to 15,000 patients.

This is the biggest achievement since the establishment of the medical college at the District General Hospital. This success has been achieved under the guidance of Dean Dr Girish Thakur and with the spontaneous cooperation of the blood donors of Jalgaon.

This is the result of the continuous efforts of the doctors, students, NGOs, and social workers of the college. The blood donation camps regularly organized by the blood bank received a tremendous response from students, youth, government employees, NGOs, and social organizations.

Dean Dr Girish Thakur said, "This is not just a statistic, but a symbol of awareness about the health of society. The contribution of every blood donor has saved the lives of hundreds of poor patients coming to the hospital, as well as pregnant and postpartum women."

In addition, a sufficient supply of blood was also available on time for thalassemia and sickle cell patients. Dr Deepak Shejwal, Head of the Pathology Department, thanked the blood donors, stating that "blood donation is an act of social responsibility," and expressed his resolve to further increase this record next year.

This year, for the first time, social organisations and blood donors who regularly organized blood donation camps were honoured with an award named after 'Sir Karl Landsteiner', the researcher of blood groups.

Among the major institutions that collected the most blood, Supreme Industries' MIDC and Gadegaon units in Jalgaon collected 600 units, Jagatguru Narendracharya Sansthan collected 301, Maharashtra Chemist and Druggist Association, Jalgaon collected 250, Sant Nirankari Mandal collected 250, and the Thermal Power Generation Plant Colony, Deep Nagar, Bhusawal collected 191 units of blood. In this remarkable initiative, the heads of the blood bank department, Dr Kavita Patil, Dr Kunal Deore, Dr. Shruti Umale, Dr. Bhavesh Khadke, Dr Shraddha Gaygol, Dr. Rahul Patil, Public Relations Officer Pradeep Padvi, along with the technicians and staff, put in special efforts.

Read Also Jalgaon: Disha Patil Wins Gold In Boxing At Khelo India University Games

The district administration and the Department of Medical Education have honored and congratulated the blood bank for this success. The team at the Government Medical College has expressed its determination to further increase this number in the coming year.