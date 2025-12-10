 Jalgaon: Disha Patil Wins Gold In Boxing At Khelo India University Games
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneJalgaon: Disha Patil Wins Gold In Boxing At Khelo India University Games

Jalgaon: Disha Patil Wins Gold In Boxing At Khelo India University Games

Disha Patil, a sportsperson of Kavyatri Bahinabai Chaudhary North Maharashtra University, has won a gold medal in the boxing category at the Khelo India University Games.

Vijay PathakUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 06:46 PM IST
article-image
Jalgaon: Disha Patil Wins Gold In Boxing At Khelo India University Games |

Jalgaon: Disha Patil, a sportsperson of Kavyatri Bahinabai Chaudhary North Maharashtra University, has won a gold medal in the boxing category at the Khelo India University Games.

After this remarkable achievement, Disha Patil met the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. V. L. Maheshwari. On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor praised her excellent game and wished her good luck for the future competitions.

He said, “The university is committed to providing the necessary financial support, facilities and guidance to every athlete of the university. Disha Patil’s success is a matter of pride for the entire university.” On this occasion, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. S. T. Ingle, Registrar Dr. Vinod Patil, Director of Sports Department Dinesh Patil, Prof. Nitin Bari, Vijay Patil and other dignitaries were present.

Disha, an athlete from Kavyatri Bahinabai Chaudhary North Maharashtra University, won a gold medal in the Khelo India University Games held in Bharatpur (Rajasthan) from November 24 to December 5. In the final match of the 63 kg boxing category, Disha defeated a Haryana athlete 5-0 and brought laurels to the university.

FPJ Shorts
NASA Astronaut Jonny Kim Returns To Earth After 8-Month ISS Mission
NASA Astronaut Jonny Kim Returns To Earth After 8-Month ISS Mission
Opposition Walks Out As HM Amit Shah Says He Won’t Allow ‘Illegal Infiltrators’ During Debate On Electoral Reforms In Lok Sabha – VIDEO
Opposition Walks Out As HM Amit Shah Says He Won’t Allow ‘Illegal Infiltrators’ During Debate On Electoral Reforms In Lok Sabha – VIDEO
'Harmandhana': Smriti Mandhana Makes 1st Public Appearance After Wedding Called Off; Hugs Harmanpreet Kaur - VIDEO
'Harmandhana': Smriti Mandhana Makes 1st Public Appearance After Wedding Called Off; Hugs Harmanpreet Kaur - VIDEO
India Prepared To Lead For Large-Scale Adoption Of AI, Says Debjani Ghosh Of Niti Aayog
India Prepared To Lead For Large-Scale Adoption Of AI, Says Debjani Ghosh Of Niti Aayog
Read Also
Jalgaon Civic Polls: Mahayuti Alliance Faces Seat-Sharing Discord, MVA Struggling For Candidates
article-image

Disha Patil, while expressing her feelings, said, “All this was possible only due to the guidance of the Vice-Chancellor, the help received from the university from time to time, and the encouragement of the sports department. After the gold medal in the Khelo India University Games, my goal now is to play for the country and win medals in international competitions.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Porsche Case: 2 Yerawada Policemen Dismissed For Mishandling Probe, Blood Sample Delay

Pune Porsche Case: 2 Yerawada Policemen Dismissed For Mishandling Probe, Blood Sample Delay

Jalgaon: Disha Patil Wins Gold In Boxing At Khelo India University Games

Jalgaon: Disha Patil Wins Gold In Boxing At Khelo India University Games

Nashik: Naib-Tehsildar Arrested For Accepting ₹2.5 Lakh Bribe In Land Case

Nashik: Naib-Tehsildar Arrested For Accepting ₹2.5 Lakh Bribe In Land Case

Pune Land Deal Row: Bombay HC Questions If Police Are Protecting Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s Son Parth...

Pune Land Deal Row: Bombay HC Questions If Police Are Protecting Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s Son Parth...

FDA Seizes Banned Pan Masala, Tobacco Worth ₹19.2 Lakh In Nashik Raid

FDA Seizes Banned Pan Masala, Tobacco Worth ₹19.2 Lakh In Nashik Raid