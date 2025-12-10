Jalgaon: Disha Patil Wins Gold In Boxing At Khelo India University Games |

Jalgaon: Disha Patil, a sportsperson of Kavyatri Bahinabai Chaudhary North Maharashtra University, has won a gold medal in the boxing category at the Khelo India University Games.

After this remarkable achievement, Disha Patil met the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. V. L. Maheshwari. On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor praised her excellent game and wished her good luck for the future competitions.

He said, “The university is committed to providing the necessary financial support, facilities and guidance to every athlete of the university. Disha Patil’s success is a matter of pride for the entire university.” On this occasion, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. S. T. Ingle, Registrar Dr. Vinod Patil, Director of Sports Department Dinesh Patil, Prof. Nitin Bari, Vijay Patil and other dignitaries were present.

Disha, an athlete from Kavyatri Bahinabai Chaudhary North Maharashtra University, won a gold medal in the Khelo India University Games held in Bharatpur (Rajasthan) from November 24 to December 5. In the final match of the 63 kg boxing category, Disha defeated a Haryana athlete 5-0 and brought laurels to the university.

Disha Patil, while expressing her feelings, said, “All this was possible only due to the guidance of the Vice-Chancellor, the help received from the university from time to time, and the encouragement of the sports department. After the gold medal in the Khelo India University Games, my goal now is to play for the country and win medals in international competitions.”