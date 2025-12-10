Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: National Handicraft Week Exhibition Opens At MGM University | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Development Commissioner (Handicraft) Office of the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, is observing National Handicraft Week between December 8 and December 14. Accordingly, Hastashilp Seva Kendra and MGM University jointly organised a two-day exhibition at MGM University on Wednesday.

Art lovers and students gave an overwhelming response. The exhibition will remain open to art lovers, students and the general public between 11am and 5pm.

Artisans have displayed a wide range of handicraft art forms and will also hold live demonstrations. The art forms include batik painting, Banjara stitching, metal dies, copper sculpture, bamboo sculpture, silk and decorative work, cotton textiles, terracotta jewellery, bangles, Paithan sarees and others.

Students of the School of Design, MGM University, are contributing to the event’s success and have exhibited printed T-shirts, interior design work and other art pieces.

The exhibition was inaugurated with the lighting of the traditional lamp by Vice Chancellor Vilas Sapkal. Registrar Ashish Gadekar, Dean Shubha Mahajan, Prapti Deshmukh, artist Ramakant Suryawanshi, Amankumar Jain and others were present.