 Pune: Massive Power Outage In Parts Of Pimpri-Chinchwad Tomorrow (11th December); Check If Your Area Is Affected
Thursday is the designated maintenance day for MSEDCL in Pune, and residents often face power cuts during this period

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 01:39 PM IST
Massive Power Outage in Parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad Tomorrow (11th December); Check If Your Area Is Affected | Representational Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has announced a major power outage on Thursday from 10 am to 4 pm across several parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad. The six-hour shutdown has been scheduled to carry out maintenance work, as three 22 kV feeders will remain under repair.

Thursday is the designated maintenance day for MSEDCL in Pune, and residents often face power cuts during this period. An MSEDCL spokesperson said, “Due to urgent repair and maintenance work under the Pimpri Divisional Office, an electricity outage has been planned in the Pimpri, Chinchwad, and Bhosari areas.”

The Following Areas Are Affected:

1) 22 kV Vikas Nagar Feeder: Areas in and around Dr DY Patil College (Akurdi), Dharmaraj Chowk, Navshantiniketan Housing Society, Chaitanya Park Housing Society, Arihant Housing Society, Krushna Homes Housing Society, ISKCON Temple (Ravet), Nandagiri Housing Society, Ganesh Nagar, Mhaske Wasti, Vikas Nagar, Adarsh Nagar, Datta Nagar, Dehu Road, and surrounding areas.

2) 22 kV Atul Enterprises Feeder: Areas in and around Alcove Housing Society, Sai Pearl Housing Society, Lakshyadeep Housing Society, Rajdeep Palace Housing Society, Rose Icon Housing Society, Eclectica Home Housing Society, Yashada Avenue Housing Society, Sai Platinum Housing Society, Jarvari Housing Society, Vivanta Life Vedika Housing Society, Vantage Twenty One Housing Society, and the rest of Pimple Saudagar and surrounding areas.

3) 22 kV Mahindra Feeder: Areas in and around Sukh Nagari, Yashbindu Apartment, Giriraj Vihar, Raghu Mauli Garden, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Garden, Ashwini Hospital, Giriraj Ganesh Mandir, and other areas.

Along with this, officials also said electricity will be cut in Bhosari, Pimple Gurav, Vallab Nagar and several other areas across the day according to the needs.

