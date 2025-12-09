Pune: 54 Posts Sanctioned For New District & Sessions Court In Pimpri-Chinchwad | X | @maheshklandge

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In a major development for the rapidly expanding city of Pimpri-Chinchwad, approval has been granted for 54 essential posts required for the functioning of the upcoming District and Additional Sessions Court and Senior Civil Court in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge announced the decision on X (formerly Twitter), calling it a ‘historic moment’ for citizens who have been awaiting an independent judicial setup for nearly two decades.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier in 2018, the Maharashtra State Government approved a separate police commissionerate for Pimpri Chinchwad, considering its rapid growth and increasing number of civil and criminal cases. However, people are still forced to travel to Shivajinagar in Pune, over 16 km away, for court hearings due to the absence of a dedicated district and sessions court. This causes significant inconvenience not only to residents but also to the police.

According to Landge, the long-pending demand for a separate District and Sessions Court, which was reportedly stalled for the past 15 to 20 years, has finally gained momentum. Although the establishment of the courts had earlier received approval in a state Cabinet meeting, progress was delayed as the necessary posts had not been sanctioned. The latest approval is expected to clear the final hurdle and pave the way for the practical implementation of the new judicial infrastructure in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Landge noted that the decision will significantly ease the burden on litigants, ending their dependency on Pune courts and saving substantial time and money. He added that faster disposal of pending cases will strengthen the justice delivery system for a city that has now grown to a population of over 35 lakh.

Expressing gratitude, the MLA thanked Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the BJP Mahayuti government for moving the long-awaited project forward and providing much-needed relief to residents.