 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC To Supply Machinery For Jayakwadi Dam Encroachment Removal, Says Commissioner G. Sreekanth
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC To Supply Machinery For Jayakwadi Dam Encroachment Removal, Says Commissioner G. Sreekanth

He was speaking at a joint meeting of the Zilla Parishad and CSMC held on Tuesday

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 07:45 PM IST
article-image
Jayakwadi Dam | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G. Sreekanth has assured Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ankit that the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) will provide machinery to remove encroachments on Jayakwadi dam land. He was speaking at a joint meeting of the Zilla Parishad and CSMC held on Tuesday.

The anti-encroachment drive will be undertaken next week. Officers said permission must be obtained from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) to halt power supply in the area before the operation. Encroachment holders will be informed through loudspeakers to remove their structures on their own. If any school is found in the area, it will be shifted elsewhere. Sreekanth said CSMC will then provide JCBs, manpower and other machinery for the drive.

Officials informed that the North locality has around 340 encroachments, including 80 permanent houses, 110 temporary shelters and 30 commercial establishments. About 40 acres of land have been encroached. In the South locality, there are 205 houses and 40 commercial structures, covering around 16 hectares.

Sreekanth reaffirmed that CSMC will make available all necessary machinery for the joint operation to be executed by CSMC, the Zilla Parishad and the Water Resources Department.

ZP CEO Ankit, Project Director DRDA Ashok Sirse, Encroachment Control Officer Santosh Wahule, Assistant Commissioner Savita Sonawane, Executive Engineer Amol Kulkarni, MSEDCL Executive Engineer Shailesh Kalantri, Gram Panchayat Officer Prabhakar Pathare, Tanta Mukti Committee Chairman Ramji More, Sarpanch Dhananjay More, Sunanda Jagtap and others were present.

