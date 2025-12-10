 Latur: Former Deputy Mayor Chandrakant Birajdar Joins NCP Led By Ajit Pawar
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 08:08 PM IST
article-image
Latur: Former Deputy Mayor Chandrakant Birajdar Joins NCP Led By Ajit Pawar | Sourced

Latur: Former deputy mayor of Latur Municipal Corporation Chandrakant Birajdar, along with others, joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday, marking a significant boost to the party’s local leadership strength.

NCP national president and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar gave a warm welcome to Chandrakant Birajdar into the party and extended best wishes for their political journey ahead. The newcomers were introduced to the core ideology of Shiv, Shahu, Phule, and Ambedkar.

The newly inducted members pledged to uphold these values with sincerity and commitment as they begin their work within the organisation, said Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. Chandrakant Birajdar was first elected as a corporator in the Municipal Corporation on a BJP ticket.

In 2019, he became the deputy mayor with the support of the Congress when Congress leader Vikrant Gojamgunde was elected mayor. Despite this, Birajdar continued his political activities within the BJP.

On November 25, Gojamgunde joined the NCP, and following his move, Birajdar also joined the party in Nagpur on Wednesday. Vikrant Gojamgunde and other senior leaders were present on the occasion.

