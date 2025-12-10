Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Flying Squad Raid Exposes Fake Fertiliser Racket; 55 Bags Seized In Gevrai | FPJ Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A case has been registered at Gevrai Police Station against the representative of Kavya Agro and the director of Vidyut Agrochem Pvt Ltd, Raigad, for illegally selling fertiliser to farmers.

The flying squad conducted a raid on December 8 at Kavya Agro on Mondha Road in Gevrai and inspected the fertilisers being sold. The team found 55 bags of NPK fertiliser. When asked to produce purchase bills, the dealer could not provide them.

During interrogation, dealer Radhesha Kakade told officers that he had purchased the fertiliser from distributor Vidyut Agrochem Pvt Ltd, Raigad. The officers then contacted the company’s director, Nikhil Kalose, who admitted that he had purchased silicon fertiliser from Krishi Gaurav Fertilisers Company, Nevasa, Ahmednagar, repacked it in NPK bags and supplied it to Kakade for sale.

The action was carried out under the guidance of Beed District Collector Vivek Johnson, Joint Director of Agriculture Sunil Wankhede, District Agriculture Superintendent Subhash Salve, and Ashish Kaluse, by squad chief Sahil Syed, along with Sayappa Garnde, Vallabh Bhosale, Ganesh Hire, and others.

The Agriculture Department has appealed to farmers to immediately contact the department if they come across any illegal sale of fertiliser in the district.