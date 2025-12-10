 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Flying Squad Raid Exposes Fake Fertiliser Racket; 55 Bags Seized In Gevrai
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Flying Squad Raid Exposes Fake Fertiliser Racket; 55 Bags Seized In Gevrai

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Flying Squad Raid Exposes Fake Fertiliser Racket; 55 Bags Seized In Gevrai

The flying squad conducted a raid on December 8 at Kavya Agro on Mondha Road in Gevrai and inspected the fertilisers being sold. The team found 55 bags of NPK fertiliser. When asked to produce purchase bills, the dealer could not provide them

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 07:56 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Flying Squad Raid Exposes Fake Fertiliser Racket; 55 Bags Seized In Gevrai | FPJ Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A case has been registered at Gevrai Police Station against the representative of Kavya Agro and the director of Vidyut Agrochem Pvt Ltd, Raigad, for illegally selling fertiliser to farmers.

The flying squad conducted a raid on December 8 at Kavya Agro on Mondha Road in Gevrai and inspected the fertilisers being sold. The team found 55 bags of NPK fertiliser. When asked to produce purchase bills, the dealer could not provide them.

During interrogation, dealer Radhesha Kakade told officers that he had purchased the fertiliser from distributor Vidyut Agrochem Pvt Ltd, Raigad. The officers then contacted the company’s director, Nikhil Kalose, who admitted that he had purchased silicon fertiliser from Krishi Gaurav Fertilisers Company, Nevasa, Ahmednagar, repacked it in NPK bags and supplied it to Kakade for sale.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Narwekar Slams EV Toll Collection On Mumbai-Pune Expressways, Urges...
article-image

The action was carried out under the guidance of Beed District Collector Vivek Johnson, Joint Director of Agriculture Sunil Wankhede, District Agriculture Superintendent Subhash Salve, and Ashish Kaluse, by squad chief Sahil Syed, along with Sayappa Garnde, Vallabh Bhosale, Ganesh Hire, and others.

FPJ Shorts
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Mumbai Dabbawalas To Receive 28th SIES National Eminence Awards 2025
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Mumbai Dabbawalas To Receive 28th SIES National Eminence Awards 2025
Akasa Air Inducts 31st Boeing 737 MAX; To Receive Delivery Of 195 Aircraft Over Next 7 Years
Akasa Air Inducts 31st Boeing 737 MAX; To Receive Delivery Of 195 Aircraft Over Next 7 Years
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 10, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 10, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Super Diamond Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 10, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dream Sambad Night Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 10, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dream Sambad Night Wednesday Weekly Draw

The Agriculture Department has appealed to farmers to immediately contact the department if they come across any illegal sale of fertiliser in the district.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Company Fires Man After He Was Diagnosed With Cancer In Annual Health Check-Up; Begins Hunger...

Pune: Company Fires Man After He Was Diagnosed With Cancer In Annual Health Check-Up; Begins Hunger...

Latur: Former Deputy Mayor Chandrakant Birajdar Joins NCP Led By Ajit Pawar

Latur: Former Deputy Mayor Chandrakant Birajdar Joins NCP Led By Ajit Pawar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: National Handicraft Week Exhibition Opens At MGM University

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: National Handicraft Week Exhibition Opens At MGM University

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Flying Squad Raid Exposes Fake Fertiliser Racket; 55 Bags Seized In...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Flying Squad Raid Exposes Fake Fertiliser Racket; 55 Bags Seized In...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC To Supply Machinery For Jayakwadi Dam Encroachment Removal, Says...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC To Supply Machinery For Jayakwadi Dam Encroachment Removal, Says...