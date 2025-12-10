 Pune: Company Fires Man After He Was Diagnosed With Cancer In Annual Health Check-Up; Begins Hunger Strike
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Company Fires Man After He Was Diagnosed With Cancer In Annual Health Check-Up; Begins Hunger Strike

Pune: Company Fires Man After He Was Diagnosed With Cancer In Annual Health Check-Up; Begins Hunger Strike

An IT company in Pune’s Yerawada area has sparked debate on job security after firing Santosh Patole, a Facility Manager diagnosed with thyroid cancer during an annual health check-up. Patole, now on a hunger strike, says he was terminated while undergoing treatment. He claims false allegations about a project loss were used, leaving him financially burdened as his medical cover was revoked.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 08:27 PM IST
article-image
Santosh Patole | Santosh G Patole Linkedin

Pune: A case of an IT company terminating a cancer-afflicted employee has sparked renewed debate in the IT industry over job security and ethical responsibilities in Maharashtra's Pune, at the Commerce Zone in the Yerawada area.

The man is currently staging a hunger strike outside the company’s Pune office, demanding justice and medical coverage. Santosh Patole, who had been working as a Facility Manager for the past eight years at a multinational IT company named SLB, has alleged that the company terminated him while he was undergoing treatment for cancer.

Patole, who has more than two decades of professional experience, was diagnosed with cancer during the company’s annual health check-up conducted in April this year.

He was found to have thyroid nodule isthmus cancer. Immediately after receiving the report, he took medical leave in May and June for surgery and treatment. Until June, his treatment expenses were being covered by the company. On 1 July, the doctors also issued a certificate permitting him to return to work.

FPJ Shorts
Pickleball Emerges As A Unifying Sport For All Ages Across India
Pickleball Emerges As A Unifying Sport For All Ages Across India
Sportzpower Pro Leagues Forum 2025: New Leagues Hold Promise
Sportzpower Pro Leagues Forum 2025: New Leagues Hold Promise
Mumbai Civic Elections 2025: BMC Flags 2.25 Lakh Duplicate Voters In Draft Roll; Door-To-Door Verification Underway Before Final List Release
Mumbai Civic Elections 2025: BMC Flags 2.25 Lakh Duplicate Voters In Draft Roll; Door-To-Door Verification Underway Before Final List Release
'Am I A Fool?': Tanya Mittal's Stylist Accuses Her Of Non-Payment, Alleges Her Team Threatened To Hold Back Fees If Saree Didn't Arrive
'Am I A Fool?': Tanya Mittal's Stylist Accuses Her Of Non-Payment, Alleges Her Team Threatened To Hold Back Fees If Saree Didn't Arrive

Patole was preparing to resume his duties in July when, on 23 July, the company suddenly handed him a termination letter. This not only cost him his job but also left him solely responsible for the expenses of his ongoing and costly treatment.

Patole alleges that the company cited, as the reason for his termination, that one of his decisions on a project could have caused a loss of ₹2.5 to 3 crore. He claims this allegation is completely false and baseless, as the project in question had not even been implemented.

Read Also
Tome & Plume: Stopping By Tropic Of Cancer On A Moonlit Winter Evening
article-image

He said the company refused to listen to any of his explanations and terminated him while he was still undergoing treatment. Since then, continuing his treatment has become financially difficult. Patole stated that the hospital care previously covered by the company has been discontinued, increasing both his mental and financial stress.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Company Fires Man After He Was Diagnosed With Cancer In Annual Health Check-Up; Begins Hunger...

Pune: Company Fires Man After He Was Diagnosed With Cancer In Annual Health Check-Up; Begins Hunger...

Latur: Former Deputy Mayor Chandrakant Birajdar Joins NCP Led By Ajit Pawar

Latur: Former Deputy Mayor Chandrakant Birajdar Joins NCP Led By Ajit Pawar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: National Handicraft Week Exhibition Opens At MGM University

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: National Handicraft Week Exhibition Opens At MGM University

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Flying Squad Raid Exposes Fake Fertiliser Racket; 55 Bags Seized In...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Flying Squad Raid Exposes Fake Fertiliser Racket; 55 Bags Seized In...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC To Supply Machinery For Jayakwadi Dam Encroachment Removal, Says...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC To Supply Machinery For Jayakwadi Dam Encroachment Removal, Says...