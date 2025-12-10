Jalgaon Civic Polls: Mahayuti Alliance Faces Seat-Sharing Discord, MVA Struggling For Candidates | FPJ (Represenative Pic)

Jalgaon: With the possibility of announcing the municipal elections at any moment, political parties are getting ready for this municipal election. While the BJP, NCP and Shiv Sena are involved in determining the candidates, the Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray faction, Congress, and the NCP Sharad Pawar faction are looking for candidates and the situation has become such that MVA did not get a candidate.

Considering the strength of the BJP in the city, the first choice of all interested candidates for the municipal elections is BJP. Since they are sure of success, a large number of interested candidates have sought candidature from BJP, and announcing their candidature today will be a threat to the BJP.

BJP has announced that it will contest the elections as a grand alliance and seat sharing with allies has not been finalised. Of the 75 seats in the municipal elections, the BJP is adamant on not giving more than 15 to the shivsena Shinde group.

BJP is also adamant on not giving more than five seats to the NCP. The question is whether both these parties will accept such a small number of seats, although in such a situation, the party office bearers of NCP and Shiv Sena are talking about contesting the elections on their own.

However, considering the strength of BJP in Jalgaon city, party organization and the first choice of interested candidates, there is doubt about how much they will fight on their own.

The situation in the district of MVA is very bad. The Congress has ended in the district, the party does not exist in the city either. There are no workers. For many years, a Congress corporator has not been elected in the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation. There is no possibility of getting elected now either.

In such a situation, the Congress wants to contest 30 to 35 seats in the Municipal Corporation. The situation of theshivsena UBT is also difficult due to the leakage in this party in district . This party is having to find candidates to contest this election.

The same situation is with the NCP Sharad Pawar group. Due to indifferent office bearers and unsupported workers, this party is far from success in the election. hence The situation today is that the fight will take place within the Mahayuti.