Jalgaon: Government Orders Schools To Use Only ST Buses For Student Trips

Jalgaon: After schools took private buses for trips, in the wake of accidents in these buses, the government has issued a circular stating that only ST Corporation buses should be taken for trips for the safety of students, and now schools will not be able to use school buses or private buses for trips.

When the Diwali holidays begin, schools are eager for trips. Schools take trips within the district, state and outside the state. The month of December is for trips.

Due to this, a large number of student trips are organized by schools. Permission has to be obtained from the Education Department for trips. The Education Department gives permission on the condition of traveling in ST Corporation buses.

However, schools use their school buses or private buses for trips. In doing so, if an accident or mishap occurs, there are limitations on private bus owners. Emergency help is not available. Students benefit from insurance coverage if they travel by ST Corporation bus, and 50 per cent discount on travel fare.

As a result, the cost of the trip is reduced. If the trip is long, two drivers are available. In case of technical failure in the bus, another bus is available from the nearest depot, and repairs can be done. Despite such benefits, schools ignore this.

Now, keeping this in mind, the Assistant Transport Commissioner has issued orders to take action against those who go on school trips by private buses. Instructions have also been given to provide new buses for trips.