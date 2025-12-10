VIDEO: Junnar MLA Sharad Sonawane Dons Leopard Costume During Maharashtra Assembly’s Winter Session | Video Screengrab

Junnar MLA Sharad Sonawane on Wednesday donned a leopard costume while addressing a press conference in Nagpur during the Maharashtra Assembly’s Winter Session.

Sonawane did this to protest against the rising incidents of leopard attacks in the state, particularly in Pune’s district rural areas, including Junnar and Shirur.

"In my constituency, 55 people have lost their lives in the last three months due to leopard attacks. I had warned the government about this in the 2014–15 Winter Session," Sonawane said.

Goats to be released in forests to curb leopard attacks on humans

Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik on Tuesday said he had asked forest officials to release goats in large numbers in forests to stop leopards from entering human settlements in search of prey.

He was responding to a calling attention motion of NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad in the legislative assembly regarding the alarming increase in leopard attacks in the state.

"If four people are killed in leopard attacks, the state has to pay ₹1 crore (as compensation). So I told officials, instead of paying compensation after deaths, release goats worth ₹1 crore into the forest so leopards do not venture into human habitats," the minister said.

"We will soon implement this decision in areas where the leopard menace is being reported," Naik told the lower house.

The behaviour and living patterns of leopards have changed, he said, adding, "Earlier, they were described as forest animals, but now their habitat has shifted to sugarcane fields."

Ahilyanagar, Pune and Nashik districts were reporting the highest number of leopard-related incidents, the minister said.

Forest officials have also observed that female leopards are increasingly giving birth to litters of four cubs, which is increasing their population fast, he said.

As to the proposal to sterilise leopards for curbing their population, Naik said the Union government had asked the state forest department to sterilise only five animals on an experimental basis and wait for three years to see the results. But the state has decided to carry out experimental sterilisation and approach the Union government after six months to increase its scope, he said.

To curb the movement of tigers and leopards outside forest areas, bamboo would be planted around dense forests like the Tadoba reserve to act as a hedge, the minister said.

"There are no fruit-bearing trees left in our forests, due to which the prey of leopards and other carnivores are venturing out. I have asked officials to plant fruit-bearing trees which will keep the prey in the forest," Naik said while responding to a query.

The leopard is a Schedule-I animal, which restricts the government while taking steps to reduce attacks on humans, and the state has sent a proposal to the Union government to shift the species to Schedule-II of the Wildlife Protection Act, the minister said.

But Congress MLA Nana Patole said such a proposal was not likely to be accepted. "As a member of the Lok Sabha in the past, I had served on a committee on wildlife issues. I can assure you that the Union government will not approve the proposal to shift leopards to Schedule-II," he said.

(With PTI inputs)