Maharashtra: ED Searches Pune, Baramati Premises In ₹10-Crore Dairy Investment Fraud Case

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducting searches in Pune and Baramati as part of its probe into an alleged Rs 10-crore cheating case linked to investments in the dairy sector.

ED Raids in Pune, Baramati

According to officials, the searches were conducted at 2 premises in Pune and 3 premises in Baramati as part of a probe against Vidyanand Dhairi and Anand Lokhande.

The case relates to a couple allegedly duping several businessmen from Pune and Mumbai of around Rs 10 crore by promising high returns on investments in the dairy sector. ED sources said that several senior government officials were also among those allegedly cheated.

Baramati Dairy Files ₹10.21 Cr Fraud Case

Baramati Dairy Private Limited has lodged a complaint against Anand Satish Lokhande (28) and Vidya Satish Lokhande (24), both residents of Jalochi in Baramati taluka, accusing them of cheating the company of Rs 10.21 crore.

