Mumbai Shocker: Auto Driver Arrested For Allegedly Molesting 17-Year-Old Girl & Pushing Her From Moving Vehicle In Malad | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Malad police arrested a 54-year-old autorickshaw driver under the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) and on charges of attempt to murder. He allegedly molested a 17-year-old college student in his autorickshaw. When she began to shout for help, he pushed her out of the moving vehicle. The incident occurred on December 8. The accused has been identified as Keshav Yadav, a resident of Kandivali West.

About The Case

According to the Malad police, the victim is a student of a well-known college in Malad West. After college, around 4.30 pm, she was looking for an auto rickshaw on S.V. Road. She stopped an auto and asked the driver to take her to Surana Hospital, Orlem, Malad West. She initially sat on the right side of the autorickshaw. The driver told her that road work was underway and requested her to sit in the middle seat since she was alone.

However, he did not take the route she had instructed. Instead, he drove through a different route. He looked at her through the rear-view mirror and made obscene gestures several times. She became frightened and asked him to stop the autorickshaw. Instead, he increased the speed. Terrified, she started shouting, but he threatened her. After a brief silence, she shouted again. This time, he pushed her out of the autorickshaw, allegedly intending to kill her as other vehicles were passing on the busy road.

The girl went home and, along with her mother and sister, approached the Malad police station to file a complaint. The police registered a case under Sections 79 (outraging a woman’s modesty) and 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 12 (sexual harassment of a child) of the POCSO Act, on Monday.

The Malad police immediately began the investigation. Assistant Police Inspector Raiwade and Police Sub-Inspector Tushar Sukhdeve from the detection team, visited the spot and worked on detecting the case. The police reviewed around 30 CCTV camera footage from the vicinity and identified the autorickshaw’s number.

They traced the auto’s last location to Kandivali West. Within a few hours, the police found the autorickshaw at Mathuradas Road, Kandivali West. The accused, Keshav Yadav, was asleep inside the vehicle. He was arrested, and the court remanded him to police custody until December 11.

The police officer stated that the accused resides in his auto-rickshaw itself. While the vehicle is registered under another individual's name, the accused is its actual owner. No prior cases have been filed against him.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandeep Jadhav and Senior Police Inspector Dushyant Chavan of Malad police station.

