 Mumbai Shocker: Auto Driver Arrested For Allegedly Molesting 17-Year-Old Girl & Pushing Her From Moving Vehicle In Malad
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Shocker: Auto Driver Arrested For Allegedly Molesting 17-Year-Old Girl & Pushing Her From Moving Vehicle In Malad

Mumbai Shocker: Auto Driver Arrested For Allegedly Molesting 17-Year-Old Girl & Pushing Her From Moving Vehicle In Malad

A 54-year-old auto driver, Keshav Prasad Yadav, was arrested in Mumbai's Malad for allegedly molesting a 17-year-old student and pushing her from his moving vehicle on Monday. The incident occurred when the terrified victim screamed for help. Police swiftly traced and apprehended Yadav within hours, registering charges including attempt to murder.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 11:34 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Shocker: Auto Driver Arrested For Allegedly Molesting 17-Year-Old Girl & Pushing Her From Moving Vehicle In Malad | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Malad police arrested a 54-year-old autorickshaw driver under the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) and on charges of attempt to murder. He allegedly molested a 17-year-old college student in his autorickshaw. When she began to shout for help, he pushed her out of the moving vehicle. The incident occurred on December 8. The accused has been identified as Keshav Yadav, a resident of Kandivali West.

About The Case

According to the Malad police, the victim is a student of a well-known college in Malad West. After college, around 4.30 pm, she was looking for an auto rickshaw on S.V. Road. She stopped an auto and asked the driver to take her to Surana Hospital, Orlem, Malad West. She initially sat on the right side of the autorickshaw. The driver told her that road work was underway and requested her to sit in the middle seat since she was alone.

Read Also
Gauri Garje Death: Mumbai Police Set Up SIT To Probe Suicide Abetment Case Involving Minister...
article-image

However, he did not take the route she had instructed. Instead, he drove through a different route. He looked at her through the rear-view mirror and made obscene gestures several times. She became frightened and asked him to stop the autorickshaw. Instead, he increased the speed. Terrified, she started shouting, but he threatened her. After a brief silence, she shouted again. This time, he pushed her out of the autorickshaw, allegedly intending to kill her as other vehicles were passing on the busy road.

FPJ Shorts
Palghar Crime: 2 Arrested For Attempted Murder In Daylight Robbery At Vasai Jewellery Shop
Palghar Crime: 2 Arrested For Attempted Murder In Daylight Robbery At Vasai Jewellery Shop
Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 10, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Indus Sambad Morning Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 10, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Indus Sambad Morning Wednesday Weekly Draw
RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 To Be Out Soon; Details Here
RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 To Be Out Soon; Details Here
Deepavali Enters UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List, Boosting India's Global Cultural Prestige
Deepavali Enters UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List, Boosting India's Global Cultural Prestige

The girl went home and, along with her mother and sister, approached the Malad police station to file a complaint. The police registered a case under Sections 79 (outraging a woman’s modesty) and 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 12 (sexual harassment of a child) of the POCSO Act, on Monday.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai: Woman Booked For Abusing Cops, Creating Ruckus At Malvani Police Station
article-image

The Malad police immediately began the investigation. Assistant Police Inspector Raiwade and Police Sub-Inspector Tushar Sukhdeve from the detection team, visited the spot and worked on detecting the case. The police reviewed around 30 CCTV camera footage from the vicinity and identified the autorickshaw’s number.

Read Also
Mumbai: RTO Files Criminal Cases Against Uber, Ola, Rapido After Fatal Highway Crash In Mulund
article-image

They traced the auto’s last location to Kandivali West. Within a few hours, the police found the autorickshaw at Mathuradas Road, Kandivali West. The accused, Keshav Yadav, was asleep inside the vehicle. He was arrested, and the court remanded him to police custody until December 11.

The police officer stated that the accused resides in his auto-rickshaw itself. While the vehicle is registered under another individual's name, the accused is its actual owner. No prior cases have been filed against him.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandeep Jadhav and Senior Police Inspector Dushyant Chavan of Malad police station.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Palghar Crime: 2 Arrested For Attempted Murder In Daylight Robbery At Vasai Jewellery Shop

Palghar Crime: 2 Arrested For Attempted Murder In Daylight Robbery At Vasai Jewellery Shop

'Mumbai Faces Partial Water Shortage As Demand Outpaces Reservoir Supply,' Says Maharashtra Deputy...

'Mumbai Faces Partial Water Shortage As Demand Outpaces Reservoir Supply,' Says Maharashtra Deputy...

'Over 30 Lakh Dog Bite Cases Reported In Maharashtra In 6 Years': Deputy CM Eknath Shinde

'Over 30 Lakh Dog Bite Cases Reported In Maharashtra In 6 Years': Deputy CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai Shocker: Minor Detained For Sexually Assaulting 5-Year-Old Girl In Kandivali

Mumbai Shocker: Minor Detained For Sexually Assaulting 5-Year-Old Girl In Kandivali

Maharashtra: ED Searches Pune, Baramati Premises In ₹10-Crore Dairy Investment Fraud Case

Maharashtra: ED Searches Pune, Baramati Premises In ₹10-Crore Dairy Investment Fraud Case