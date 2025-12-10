Mumbai: Woman Booked For Abusing Cops, Creating Ruckus At Malvani Police Station | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Malvani police have registered an FIR against a woman, identified as Sona Zahoor Sheikh, early 30s, for allegedly creating a disturbance, abusing police personnel, and obstructing official work at the police station on Sunday.

According to the police, she had not come to the station to file any formal complaint. According to the police, on Saturday night, Sheikh entered the station and began verbally abusing the officers. When asked by on-duty staff, including police sub-inspector Sandeep Kale, whether she wished to lodge a complaint, she allegedly grew more disruptive.

The police said she began shouting, pushed constable Karande and senior inspector Vaiti, and also abused senior inspectors at the scene. She is accused of attempting to physically confront officers and deliberately obstructing government work.

Following a complaint filed by constable Vidya Karande, an FIR was registered against Sheikh under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The police have declared her a wanted accused. No arrest has been made so far.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/