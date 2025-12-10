 Mumbai: Mulund Police Register FIR Against 367 For Allegedly Obtaining Fake Birth Certificates
The FIR invokes Sections 336(3), 340(2), 318(4), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 23 of the Birth Registration Act. The FIR has been registered against those allegedly involved in obtaining certificates through fraudulent means, with many accused of being Bangladeshi immigrants.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 11:47 AM IST
article-image
An FIR has been filed against 367 people in connection with the illegal obtaining of birth certificates. | Representative Image

Mumbai: An FIR has been filed against 367 people in connection with the illegal obtaining of birth certificates, officials said.

BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Filed A Complaint

The Mulund Police Station in Mumbai filed an FIR against 367 people, who have been accused of illegally obtaining birth certificates. This comes after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya filed a complaint while naming four individuals and several others as suspects.

The FIR invokes Sections 336(3), 340(2), 318(4), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 23 of the Birth Registration Act.

The FIR has been registered against those allegedly involved in obtaining certificates through fraudulent means, with many accused of being Bangladeshi immigrants.

Somiaya has been highlighting the issue of Bangladeshi nationals allegedly forging documents to obtain birth certificates. He earlier praised Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after multiple arrests carried out by the police of Bangladeshi nationals involved in such activities.

In December, the BJP leader asserted that the whole racket would be busted in the coming days.

"He (Fadnavis) has instructed the whole Maharashtra Police ATS and district administrations to take strict action against the Rohingya Muslims from Bangladesh who have settled here illegally. I feel that this whole racket will be busted in the coming days," Somaiya said.

Fadnavis had said that the state has started taking action on illegal Bangladeshi citizens living in Mumbai and Maharashtra, and said that they will soon be deported.

In November, Somaiya had shared that Jalgaon police arrested 43 Bangladeshi Muslim infiltrators for allegedly forging court orders to obtain birth certificates. The case, registered as 129/2025, involves the theft of documents and court seals from the Executive Magistrate's office.

