 Mumbai Shocker: Minor Detained For Sexually Assaulting 5-Year-Old Girl In Kandivali
Mumbai's Kandivali Police have detained a 16-year-old minor in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a five-year-old girl. The victim was shifted to Nair Hospital for specialised care. This incident follows another molestation case, raising concerns over child safety.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 01:16 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | File Photo

Mumbai: In a shocking incident that has come to light from Mumbai, the Kandivali Police took a 16-year-old minor into custody following the alleged sexual assault of a five-year-old girl. The young victim’s condition required her to be transferred from Shatabdi Hospital to the more specialised facilities at Nair Hospital.

The case, which the Kandivali Police immediately registered and began investigating, has sent a wave of shock and outrage through the locality. The focus of the investigation is now centered on the detained 16-year-old as authorities work to piece together the events surrounding the horrifying crime against the young child.

The incident is particularly disturbing as it comes hot on the heels of a case involving the molestation of a teenage girl, bringing the issue of women and child safety back to the forefront of public concern.

The Kandivali case follows the swift action taken by the Malad Police against 54-year-old auto rickshaw driver, Keshav Prasad Yadav, who was arrested for the alleged molestation and attempted murder of a 17-year-old college student on Monday.

The incident unfolded on SV Road when the student, returning from college, boarded Yadav's auto. Police Inspector Tushar Salunkhe reported that Yadav immediately began to harass the minor, asking her to sit centrally under a false pretense, driving in the wrong direction, and making lewd gestures. When the terrified girl screamed for help, the driver allegedly pushed her out of the moving rickshaw, causing her injuries.

Also Watch:

Yadav, a resident of Kandivali West, was traced using CCTV and apprehended within hours while sleeping in his auto on Mathuradas Road. He faces grave charges under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Sections 79 (molestation) and 109 (attempt to murder), as well as Section 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

