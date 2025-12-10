'Mumbai Faces Partial Water Shortage As Demand Outpaces Reservoir Supply,' Says Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde | File Photo

Nagpur: Mumbai is receiving a partially inadequate water supply, with its daily requirement often exceeding the available reservoir storage, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde informed the state assembly on Wednesday.

Rapid population growth, large-scale housing projects and ongoing infrastructure development work have led to a continuous rise in water demand in Mumbai, he said in a written reply during the question hour.

Shinde was responding to a query raised by Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Sunil Prabhu in the state assembly on inadequate water supply in Mumbai.

Details

The water stock available in the seven reservoirs supplying drinking water to Mumbai stood at around 92 per cent as on November 15, the deputy CM said.

On Prabhu's query that Mumbai's water demand remains between 4,500 and 4,600 million litres per day (MLD), Shinde informed the House that, considering the population of the metropolis, its requirement is 4,665 MLD.

He said the municipal administration decides the quantum of water supply after assessing the availability in dams and the projected demand every year after the monsoon.

In some instances, water supply pressure drops in elevated areas and at the tail end of the distribution network, he added.

On long-term solutions, Shinde said work on the Gargai water supply project, proposed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, has been taken up. The primary engineering works are in the final stage and the tendering process for the project is currently underway, he added.

