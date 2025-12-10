Palghar Crime: 2 Arrested For Attempted Murder In Daylight Robbery At Vasai Jewellery Shop |

Palghar: In a swift and coordinated operation, the Crime Branch Unit 4 of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police Commissionerate arrested two accused who brutally attacked a jeweller during an attempted daylight robbery in Vasai East.

About The Incident

The incident occurred on December 9, 2025, at around 11:57 a.m. at Ambika Jewellers, located near Shalimar Hotel in Waliv, Vasai East. According to the police, the complainant’s brother, Kalusingh Kharvat, was attending the shop when an unidentified man and woman entered the store along with a young child. They asked to see a gold ring and also requested water for the child.

When Kalusingh stepped into the inner room to bring water, the male accused followed him inside and allegedly attacked him with a knife. The victim sustained multiple stab wounds to his abdomen, hands, chin, right cheek, and forearm. The attacker reportedly attempted to kill him before fleeing the scene. A case was registered at Waliv Police Station under BNS Section 109 and 3(5) for attempted murder and related offences.

Acting on instructions from senior officers, Crime Branch Unit 4 immediately visited the crime scene, analysed CCTV footage, and developed actionable intelligence. Based on technical surveillance and confidential information, the team tracked down and detained the suspects from the Nashik Road area.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Sohel Sharafat Khan, 23, and Firdos Bano Sohel Khan, both residents of Tehroli, District Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. The duo were found to be actively involved in the crime and were handed over to Waliv Police Station for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the victim is undergoing treatment and is reported to be in stable condition.

