‘Give Farmers Gun Licenses’: Heated Debate Erupts As MLAs Seek Tough Measures Against Leopards In Pune & Ahilyanagar Districts | Representational Image | File

Pune/Nagpur: Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik and the Mahayuti Government were heavily targeted in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Session on Tuesday regarding the leopard menace in Pune and Ahilyanagar Districts. Multiple MLAs across the state barged in, asked the government questions about the previous announcements, and sought the current status, which was followed by the ruling alliance’s assurances.

In his calling attention motion, Mumbra MLA Jitendra Awhad from the Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) and around 30 other MLAs from all parties raised the issue during Tuesday’s ongoing winter session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. In this, they asked questions about human-leopard conflicts constantly reported in Pune, Ahilyanagar, Nashik, and some other districts in the state.

Questions related to attacks on women, children, and domestic animals by the wild cat were asked rather aggressively. Apart from that, Minister Ganesh Naik was personally targeted regarding reported sightings of leopards even in cities like Mumbai and Pune. The assembly hall went into chaos before the government gave some assurances.

‘What Happened About Leopards' Relocation To Africa?’

Targeting the government and blaming them regarding the recent increase in incidents of human-leopard conflicts across the state, MLA Awhad asked some tough questions. He specifically targeted all previous announcements and decisions made by the Mahayuti Government, in which they assured the leopard-affected people about solving the leopard menace.

Speaking to the media on 12th November, Forest Minister Ganesh Naik had said, “Not a single captured leopard will be released back into the same area. They will be relocated to Vantara in Gujarat. Also, an effort will be made to send these leopards to African countries that have a shortage of leopards.” This quote to the media was picked on by the opposition in Tuesday’s session.

MLA Jitendra Awhad said, “The Forest Minister had said that leopards will be relocated to Africa. What happened to that?” Meanwhile, Junnar MLA Sharad Sonawane said, “Until now, 55 people have lost their lives in a leopard attack in Junnar tehsil. Pune District should have two rescue centres for leopards, and each should have a capacity of 1000 leopards. This project must be completed in 90 days.”

‘Give Gun Licence To Farmers’

The discussion turned heated after a while as many MLAs from all the parties joined in. Shirur MP Dr Amol Kolhe had said that proven human-eating leopards must be shot on site. Suggestions regarding this were made too in the assembly, saying that a human’s life is more precious than a leopard’s. Speaking on the issue, Karvir MLA Chandradeep Narake said, “The farmers are in fear due to the ongoing leopard menace. To protect themselves, the farmers must be given a gun licence.”

Meanwhile, MLAs Sunil Prabhu, Amit Satam, and Atul Bhatkhalkar reported that sightings of the leopards were also seen in Mumbai. MLAs also said the state is in a panic, as there are also rumours floating about potential sightings, and the Forest Department must verify them promptly. Giving other suggestions, MLAs also recommended that there should be permission to shoot leopards on sight and make around 1,000 goats available to the leopards so they won't attack humans and not encroach on civilisations.

Bawankule & Naik Assure Action Against Leopards

Answering the questions and issues raised by the MLAs in the assembly, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, “The leopard issue is different for every department. Hence, the forest minister and I will take meetings during the session period, where officials of both the forest and revenue departments will be present. In these meetings, decisions regarding preventive measures to stop the leopard attacks will be made.”

Forest Minister Ganesh Naik said, “It's evident that leopards are not now limited to forests, but they are also in farms. The state government has made a proposal to the central government about converting the leopard's status to Wild Animals Schedule II from Wild Animals Schedule I. We have also sent proposals for the sterilisation of the leopards.” Naik cited that if leopards are moved from Schedule I to Schedule II, the state government will have more legal freedom to trap, capture, relocate, or intervene when leopards repeatedly enter human areas, without going through lengthy central permissions.

Naik also informed that the central government has given permission for the sterilisation of five female leopards, and the surgical procedure has been done on them. The central government said that in the next three years effects of these will be seen. “But meanwhile, we have asked for permission to perform sterilisation surgeries on leopards,” said Naik. A decision to build a rescue centre or a transit treatment centre will be made soon, it was announced on Tuesday. Naik also said that a decision to buy 1,200 cages to capture leopards has been made.