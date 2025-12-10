Pune: 2,299.44 Grams Of Hydroponic Weed Valued At ₹2.29 Crore Confiscated From Bangkok Passenger At Airport | File Pic (Representational Image)

Pune: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) seized hydroponic marijuana worth Rs 2.29 crore at the Pune International Airport from a male passenger, who arrived from Bangkok, officials said on Tuesday.

The seizure was made on Monday, they said.

According to the AIU, the passenger arrived on IndiGo flight 6E-1096, where he was intercepted based on specific profiling.

A search of his checked-in baggage led to the recovery of 2,299.44 grams of high-grade hydroponic weed, packed in two airtight sealed packets, it said.

The narcotic substance was seized on the spot and the passenger was placed under arrest under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, an official statement said.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source, intended recipients, and possible links to larger trafficking networks, the AIU added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)