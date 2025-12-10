 Pune: 2,299.44 Grams Of Hydroponic Weed Valued At ₹2.29 Crore Confiscated From Bangkok Passenger At Airport
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: 2,299.44 Grams Of Hydroponic Weed Valued At ₹2.29 Crore Confiscated From Bangkok Passenger At Airport

Pune: 2,299.44 Grams Of Hydroponic Weed Valued At ₹2.29 Crore Confiscated From Bangkok Passenger At Airport

Pune Air Intelligence Unit seized hydroponic marijuana worth Rs 2.29 crore from a passenger arriving from Bangkok on IndiGo flight 6E-1096. Officials recovered 2.3 kg of high-grade weed in airtight packets from his checked baggage. The passenger was arrested under the NDPS Act, and investigations are ongoing to trace the source and trafficking links.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 09:09 AM IST
article-image
Pune: 2,299.44 Grams Of Hydroponic Weed Valued At ₹2.29 Crore Confiscated From Bangkok Passenger At Airport | File Pic (Representational Image)

Pune: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) seized hydroponic marijuana worth Rs 2.29 crore at the Pune International Airport from a male passenger, who arrived from Bangkok, officials said on Tuesday.

The seizure was made on Monday, they said.

According to the AIU, the passenger arrived on IndiGo flight 6E-1096, where he was intercepted based on specific profiling.

A search of his checked-in baggage led to the recovery of 2,299.44 grams of high-grade hydroponic weed, packed in two airtight sealed packets, it said.

FPJ Shorts
'It's Just Not Fair...': Tennis Star Aryna Sabalenka Makes Huge Statement On Trans Athletes Competing In Women's Sports; Video
'It's Just Not Fair...': Tennis Star Aryna Sabalenka Makes Huge Statement On Trans Athletes Competing In Women's Sports; Video
Sensex Climbs 126.34 Points To 84,792.62 In Early Trade, Nifty Up 26.35 To 25,866
Sensex Climbs 126.34 Points To 84,792.62 In Early Trade, Nifty Up 26.35 To 25,866
Microsoft Bets Big On India! Announces $17.5 Billion Investment To Scale AI Infrastructure, PM Modi Hails Move For A 'Better Planet'
Microsoft Bets Big On India! Announces $17.5 Billion Investment To Scale AI Infrastructure, PM Modi Hails Move For A 'Better Planet'
Gauri Garje Death: Mumbai Police Set Up SIT To Probe Suicide Abetment Case Involving Minister Pankaja Munde’s PA
Gauri Garje Death: Mumbai Police Set Up SIT To Probe Suicide Abetment Case Involving Minister Pankaja Munde’s PA
Read Also
Mumbai: RTO Files Criminal Cases Against Uber, Ola, Rapido After Fatal Highway Crash In Mulund
article-image

The narcotic substance was seized on the spot and the passenger was placed under arrest under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, an official statement said.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source, intended recipients, and possible links to larger trafficking networks, the AIU added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TCS Confirms 376 Layoffs Over 2 Quarters In Pune; Maharashtra Govt Counters Reports Of Massive...

TCS Confirms 376 Layoffs Over 2 Quarters In Pune; Maharashtra Govt Counters Reports Of Massive...

Mundhwa Land Deal Case Accused Shital Tejwani Had Sued Actor Ranbir Kapoor Over Pune Flat In 2018:...

Mundhwa Land Deal Case Accused Shital Tejwani Had Sued Actor Ranbir Kapoor Over Pune Flat In 2018:...

Pune: 2,299.44 Grams Of Hydroponic Weed Valued At ₹2.29 Crore Confiscated From Bangkok Passenger...

Pune: 2,299.44 Grams Of Hydroponic Weed Valued At ₹2.29 Crore Confiscated From Bangkok Passenger...

Pune: Early Check-Ups Key To Preventing Childhood Disabilities, Says Dr Nagnath Yampalle

Pune: Early Check-Ups Key To Preventing Childhood Disabilities, Says Dr Nagnath Yampalle

Pune: 65-Year-Old Pedestrian Rammed By School Van On Sinhagad Road, Dies On The Spot; Driver Flees

Pune: 65-Year-Old Pedestrian Rammed By School Van On Sinhagad Road, Dies On The Spot; Driver Flees