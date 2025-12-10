Pune: 9-Year Old Killed, Woman Injured After PMPML Bus Mows Them Down In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Talawade | VIDEO

Pune: Two Women Killed After PMPML Bus Mows Them Down In Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Talawade | VIDEO | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In a fatal accident involving a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus, a nine-year-old girl died while her elder sister was injured. The deceased and her sister were crossing a road while walking when the out-of-control PMPML bus driver ran over them in the Talawade area. CCTV footage of this incident is currently going viral on social media, and the road safety debate has been reignited in the Pune District.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The deceased have been identified as Sudha Lal Bihari Verma (9) while her sister Radha Ram Mohan Verma (22) is injured. Both of them are currently residents of Talawade and natives of Uttar Pradesh. Ram Mohan Shrisantram Verma (23, Talawade) has complained to the Dehu Road Police Station.

Dehu Road Police have detained Kiran Bhattu Jadhav Patil (36, Chikhali; native of Dhule). He has been booked under the BNS sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 125 (acts endangering life or personal safety of others), 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way), and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988.

Senior Police Inspector Vikram Bansode, in charge of the Dehu Road Police Station, said, “On Tuesday at around 2 pm, sisters Sudha and Radha were crossing Talawade Nigdi Road near Balaji Garage. While they were crossing, the PMPML bus with registration number MH 12 SF 4403 was being driven by the accused, Jadhav Patil. He recklessly drove, being unaware of the surroundings, and ran over the duo.”

Sr PI Bansode further said, “Both the sisters were severely injured and the nine-year-old girl died on the spot. Her elder sister is seriously injured. The bus driver abandoned the bus and ran away without reporting the matter. He has been detained by the Dehu Road Police. PSI Waghmare is investigating the matter further.”

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Netizens have expressed outrage at the PMPML bus driver, as the road appears to be empty and the driver can be seen driving recklessly. The footage also shows that the two victims were cautious while crossing, and they waited for several vehicles to pass before stepping onto the road. However, the PMPML bus driver, driving at high speed and in a negligent manner, ran over them.