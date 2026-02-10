Beed: Six Months On, SIT Hits Deadlock In Mahadev Munde Murder Case | File Photo

Beed: Six months after its formation, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the murder of Parli-based businessman Mahadev Munde appears to have reached a deadlock, with investigators yet to secure a decisive breakthrough.

The SIT, headed by IPS officer Pankaj Kumavat, was constituted on July 31, 2025, following intervention by the state administration after the victim’s family raised concerns over delays in the initial investigation. The family had sought the inclusion of specific officers, including Police Inspector Santosh Sable, in the team. However, despite the passage of six months, the case remains unresolved.

According to sources, the SIT has carried out one of the most extensive technical investigations in the region in recent years. More than 150 individuals from various backgrounds have been interrogated, while over 500 call detail records were analysed to track movement patterns. Investigators also examined Munde’s financial dealings as a pigmy agent, possible land disputes and long-standing personal enmities.

Despite these efforts, the SIT has reportedly failed to establish a concrete lead. Sources indicated that the perpetrators may have acted in a highly organised manner, leaving behind little physical or digital evidence at the crime scene.

With conventional investigative methods yielding limited results, the SIT is now relying on forensic techniques. A court has approved narco-analysis tests for six key suspects. Three other suspects, identified as close associates of local figure Walmik Karad, are yet to undergo the tests.

Investigators are viewing the outcome of these tests as a crucial opportunity to obtain a confession or a lead that could identify those responsible for the murder.

The lack of progress has caused growing frustration among Munde’s family. “We got the officers we asked for, but the result remains zero,” a family member said. Dnyaneshwari Munde, the wife of the deceased, who has been leading the fight for justice, recently met senior officials to convey her anguish over the slow pace of the probe.

When contacted for comment, SIT chief Pankaj Kumavat was unavailable. Meanwhile, the case continues to pose a significant challenge for the Maharashtra police, with residents of Parli closely watching developments in the investigation.