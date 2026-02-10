Pimpri-Chinchwad: Overturned Tractor Trolley Crushes Honda Amaze Car In Akurdi Near Mhalsakant Chowk; High-Speed Turn Blamed For Accident | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A high-speed turn resulted in a significant road accident in Akurdi, near Mhalsakant Chowk, along the road leading to Akurdi Railway Station, on Tuesday afternoon. A tractor trolley laden with construction debris overturned onto a Honda Amaze, significantly damaging it.

The accident occurred within the jurisdictional limits of the MIDC Bhosari Police Station under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC), which led to a major traffic jam and widespread circulation of the incident's footage across social media platforms.

The collision involved a Swaraj tractor with Karnataka registration number KA 37 T 7611 and a Honda Amaze bearing registration number MH 14 UX 5231.

According to eyewitnesses and preliminary police reports, the tractor driver lost control of the vehicle while attempting to negotiate a turn at excessive speed near Mhalsakant Chowk. The momentum caused the heavily loaded trolley to tip over, dumping construction waste directly onto the passing sedan and crushing a significant portion of the car’s frame.

While the driver of the Karnataka-registered tractor escaped without any injuries or damage to his vehicle, the driver of the Honda Amaze was not as fortunate. The car driver sustained injuries during the impact and was left dealing with substantial financial losses as the vehicle was severely damaged by the weight of the debris and the trolley.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene to assist the victim and manage the resulting gridlock that paralysed the road leading towards Akurdi Railway Station for a considerable duration.

As photos and videos of the mangled car and the overturned trolley continue to go viral on local community groups, the MIDC Bhosari Police are conducting further enquiries into the lapse in safety.

The tractor remained upright and stationary at the site following the detachment and collapse of its cargo unit. Authorities are currently working to clear the remaining debris to restore the normal flow of traffic in the Akurdi–Mhalsakant Chowk stretch.