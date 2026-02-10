Pune Man Goes Viral For Using Excel Sheet To Track Arranged Marriage Matches | WATCH VIDEO

Pune Man Goes Viral For Using Excel Sheet To Track Arranged Marriage Matches | Sourced

Pune: Arranged marriages are often filled with multiple profiles, endless calls, family discussions and follow-ups, making the process confusing and hard to manage. A man from Pune has now caught the Internet’s attention for bringing an unusual level of organisation to this traditional process by using an Excel sheet.

The man, Vikas, a 28-year-old data analyst originally from Haryana, is currently based in Pune. When his parents encouraged him to look for a bride through matrimonial platforms, he began speaking to several potential matches. As the conversations progressed, it became increasingly difficult to recall details and monitor the progress of each interaction. To solve this, he decided to create a structured tracker in Excel to manage everything in one place.

Vikas shared a video on Instagram showing how his spreadsheet works. The sheet contains columns for the names of prospective matches, notes from the first and second calls, and a section that tracks when the “talking stage” begins. It also includes space for feedback from both families, along with columns for current status and personal notes.

To make the system easier to understand, he also used colour coding to show whether a conversation is ongoing, paused, stopped, or has reached the final stage. According to him, this helps avoid confusion and gives a clear picture of where each match stands.

The video quickly went viral, crossing over one lakh views. Many users online said they were both surprised and impressed by his method, calling it practical, relatable and even funny. The video’s caption read, “When life gives you arranged marriage, build a tracker,” while the on-screen text joked that he was running the arranged marriage process like a full system.

Vikas ended the video by encouraging others to try the method, saying it works extremely well. The unique idea has sparked widespread reactions, with many praising his creative and organised approach to a traditionally emotional process.