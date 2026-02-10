Pune’s Yerawada Mental Hospital To Get ICU and Operation Theatre For Emergency Care | Sourced

Pune: In a first-of-its-kind move for a state-run psychiatric hospital, the Regional Mental Hospital (RMH) in Yerawada has proposed setting up a dedicated intensive care unit (ICU) and an operation theatre (OT) within its campus to handle medical emergencies of its patients. The proposal has recently been submitted to the state government for approval, officials said on Monday.

The century-old RMH has a sanctioned capacity of 2,540 beds and currently treats around 1,100 to 1,200 patients. While the hospital is primarily a psychiatric care facility, many patients also suffer from chronic illnesses, orthopaedic conditions and accidental injuries. However, the hospital does not have sufficient medical infrastructure to manage such cases on-site.

At present, patients requiring emergency medical treatment or surgery are referred to Aundh District Hospital or Sassoon General Hospital. According to Dr Shrinivas Kolod, Medical Superintendent of RMH, this referral system often causes delays due to long distances, transport challenges, and the non-availability of beds or oxygen support, putting critically ill patients at serious risk.

He added that each referral requires an ambulance, medical staff, drivers and attendants, which diverts manpower from routine patient care and places additional strain on the already limited workforce.

To address this, the RMH has sought approval to establish a 10-bed ICU and a fully equipped operation theatre. Hospital authorities believe that on-campus critical care facilities will allow faster treatment, improve post-operative care, and reduce health complications and deaths.

The proposal, submitted on January 20, 2026, stresses the urgent need for integrated medical services within the hospital. Officials also noted that psychiatric institutions often house vulnerable patients with long-neglected health problems, and having in-house critical care would be a major step toward providing holistic treatment and dignity to patients.