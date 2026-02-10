Pune: PM Narendra Modi Calls Senior Leader Sharad Pawar To Enquire About Health After Hospitalisation | Sourced

Pune: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and National President of the Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP), Sharad Pawar, was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune around 3:30 PM on Monday (9th February) after experiencing difficulty breathing.

Initial examinations were conducted under the guidance of Dr Simon Grant, the director of Ruby Hall. Hospital administration stated that preliminary tests appeared normal, and his condition remains stable.

Due to constant travel and a hectic schedule over the past few days, Senior Pawar had been experiencing physical exhaustion. A respiratory check-up was also performed, as the NCP supremo had slight chest congestion. He was initially kept in a private room for observation.

Amidst all these, credible sources near the Pawar family have revealed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Sharad Pawar on Tuesday morning to enquire about his well-being.

Prime Minister Modi reportedly received updates on his health status during the call. Given the improvement in his condition, there is a possibility that he may be discharged by Tuesday evening or by Wednesday.

Health Update from Ruby Hall Clinic

On Tuesday morning, Dr Simon Grant, physician and trustee of Ruby Hall Clinic, informed the media that Sharad Pawar’s condition is stable and showing significant improvement. He clarified that all vital parameters are within normal limits. The mild discomfort he felt at the time of admission has subsided due to the treatment.

The doctors have revealed that as a precautionary measure, he remains under observation. Treatments are proceeding according to standard medical protocols, and routine tests are being conducted regularly. The administration noted that further decisions regarding his discharge will be made based on his continued progress.